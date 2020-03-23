Turkey bans outdoors for those over 64

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Turkey has shut down most public spaces, suspended sports leagues and mass prayers. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Turkey bans outdoors for those over 64

By Ergin Hava, dpa

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 07:51:35

Turkey has put tough restrictions on individuals aged 65 or older, as well as those with chronic conditions, as part of the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 21 so far in the country.

The clampdown, which cames into effect at midnight on Saturday, means the affected groups, including those with lung, heart or asthma diseases, are banned from going to outdoor areas or take public transport, the Interior Ministry said.

Their engagement in outdoor activities threatens to “seriously harm public health and order,” a statement said, adding local authorities will provide help for those who either live alone or are otherwise unable to meet their needs.

Older adults and those of any age with underlying medical conditions are more vulnerable to the potentially deadly disease sweeping across the globe.

Turkey, a country of 83 million, already shut down most public spaces, suspended sports leagues and mass prayers. The public ban was extended earlier on Saturday to barber shops, beauty salons and picnics. Grocery stores remain open.

Turkey’s death toll from the pandemic has increased to 21 while the number of confirmed cases hit 947, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter late on Saturday.

The number of cases now almost double on a daily basis and is expected to surge with intensified testing in place.

“Do not leave your homes unless absolutely necessary,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged citizens on Twitter.

Shortly before, the 66-year-old Turkish leader shared a video of himself and wife Emine from a balcony, joining a campaign to clap in show of support to health care employees.

Most Turks however ignored calls to stay home, which then prompted an uproar on social media.

Images shared on social media and local TVs showed many, including the elderly, rushing to public parks and the seaside to enjoy a sunny Saturday.

Among international measures to fight the epidemic, Turkey on Saturday suspended flights to 46 more countries.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL in uncharted waters after shutdown

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan must lead the league through troubled times after the 2020 season was put on hold over coronavirus fears.

Summer Olympics

IOC to discuss possible Tokyo 2020 delay

The IOC has announced it would decide whether or not to postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics within the next four weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

More than half of the NRL's teams could feel a financial hit from the new coronavirus restrictions, with leagues clubs set to be affected.

rugby league

NRL, A-League to make decision on seasons

The NRL and A-League's immediate futures are expected to be decided on Monday after tough new restrictions to battle the coronavirus outbreak were announced.

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

politics

Federal parliament to consider virus bills

A scaled-down version of parliament will meet on Monday to consider bills to cushion the blow of Australia sinking into a coronavirus-driven recession.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL in uncharted waters after shutdown

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan must lead the league through troubled times after the 2020 season was put on hold over coronavirus fears.

world

virus diseases

Italy bans internal travel to curb virus

A ban on internal travel is the latest restriction imposed in Italy to fight the spread of the coronavirus.