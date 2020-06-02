Discover Australian Associated Press

As COVID restrictions are eased, Turkey has resumed limited domestic flights with tight measures. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Turkey resumes local flights as curbs ease

By AAP

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 18:43:38

Turkey has resumed domestic flights as it eases restrictions in place since March to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The first passenger plane took off on Monday from Istanbul for the capital Ankara, tweeted Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu, who was on board.

There were a total of 156 passengers on the Turkish Airlines plane, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Only a limited number of flights is restarting, from Istanbul to the Aegean city of Izmir, the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya and the Black Sea city of Trabzon.

Passengers needed a code from a government mobile tracking application, said Bilal Eksi, the national flag carrier’s chief executive.

Among other things, the app – called Hayat Eve Sigar (Life fits inside the home) – confirms the passenger is neither sick nor being monitored for the virus.

Hand baggage is banned, except for laptops, purses and baby strollers. Wearing masks is mandatory and there are thermal cameras at airport entrances to check people’s temperatures.

Turkish Airlines had previously said it would restart international flights on June 10.

A raft of other measures was also eased, including lifting a travel ban on the 15 hardest-hit cities, with Ankara and Istanbul among them.

Cafes, restaurants, swimming pools, parks, gyms and museums have resumed service, while hookah bars and nightclubs remain closed.

Since confirming its first case on March 11, Turkey has reported 4540 deaths from COVID-19 and almost 164,000 infections.

