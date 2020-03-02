Turner, Davies-Uniacke sidelined for North

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Luke Davies-Uniacke (centre) and Kayne Turner will sit out the start of North's AFL campaign Image by Sean Garnsworthy/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Turner, Davies-Uniacke sidelined for North

By Shayne Hope

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 17:11:11

North Melbourne have been dealt a double blow ahead of the 2020 AFL season with Kayne Turner and Luke Davies-Uniacke both set for long-term injury lay offs. 

Young gun Davies-Uniacke has been sidelined indefinitely and told to stop running because of concerns over an ongoing groin problem.

The 20-year-old had been expected to take a big step forward with the Kangaroos in his third season at AFL level.

But the fresh fitness issue is a major setback for the former No.4 draft pick.

It comes after Davies-Uniacke’s 2019 season was cut short by a right-shoulder injury that required a reconstruction.

“Luke’s been battling a pubic overload issue,” Kangaroos football manager Brady Rawlings said. “It’s extremely disappointing, because fitness-wise he was setting himself up for a big year.  

“We all know what LDU is capable of so we’ll put him in a rehabilitation program to build him back up to full strength when the time is right.

“We’ve decided to take an aggressive off-load approach with Luke given his age.

“When he’s clinically all-clear we will re-load him conservatively and start him on a running program.”

Meanwhile, small forward Kayne Turner will miss the first half of the season because of a foot-bone fracture.

Scans this week confirmed the 24-year-old has a medial sesamoid fracture in the ball of his foot, under his left big toe.

“We feel that a conservative rehabilitation approach is the best course of action for now to let the bone heal,” Rawlings said.

“Because of the nature of the injury, we hope to see Kayne just after the bye in June.

“He’s a big loss, but we’ll be looking to our other small forwards to step up in his absence.

“It means there’ll be more opportunities for the likes of Jack Mahony, Taylor Garner, Lachie Hosie, Cam Zurhaar and Tarryn Thomas.”

North Melbourne have one final pre-season hit-out against Sydney in Tasmania before opening the home-and-away campaign against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 22.

Latest sport

cricket

Aust win T20 World Cup game, Perry injured

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her hamstring in Australia's vital four-run Twenty20 World Cup win against New Zealand.

Australian rules football

Cats' Ivey banned for Brennan bump in AFLW

Geelong's Jordan Ivey has been banned for her bump on Katie Brennan, while three reprimands and a fine were also doled out in the AFLW round-four match review.

Australian rules football

Hardwick injury blow for Hawks in AFL

A ruptured pectoral muscle will sideline Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick for up to three months.

rugby league

Captain's challenge given nod for NRL

The ARLC has approved the controversial 'captain's challenge' for the NRL in 2020 saying the rule tweak will add "excitement, unpredictability and tactics".

motor racing

Aust F1 confirmed despite virus concerns

Australian Grand Prix organisers say Formula One has confirmed the Melbourne race will go ahead despite concerns over the impact of coronavirus.

news

virus diseases

Virus gate open in Australia, experts

Australian health officials have admitted the coronavirus gate is now open, and there's no way to prevent the arrival of new cases.

sport

cricket

Aust win T20 World Cup game, Perry injured

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her hamstring in Australia's vital four-run Twenty20 World Cup win against New Zealand.

world

politics

Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the Democratic contender says.