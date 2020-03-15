NSW schools to cancel assemblies, sport

Schools in NSW will indefinitely scrap assemblies, excursions and some sporting events as part of social distancing measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It comes as the number of coronavirus cases in NSW jumped by 22 over 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 134.

Schools from Monday will adopt social distancing measures, including cancelling assemblies, excursions, and travel, as well as some events and conferences, NSW Department of Education Secretary Mark Scott announced on Sunday.

The provisions will also see all major sporting, arts and initiative events and activities temporarily stopped until further notice, including whole-of-school sporting events and inter-school events which involve three or more schools.

“The community expects schools to be as safe as possible. We are implementing these measures to provide peace of mind for students, parents and staff,” Mr Scott said in a statement.

“Local inter-school sport and other activities, can proceed but we ask organisers to ensure that as far as possible, reasonable precautions are taken,” he said.

“I trust our principals and staff to show leadership during this time.”

The department is preparing for more closures if required through scaling up of technology, further staff training and preparation of off-site lessons.

It comes as all new jury trials in the NSW Supreme and District court will be suspended indefinitely from Monday.

Jury trials which have already begun will continue.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman on Sunday urged anyone not involved in proceedings to stay away from court buildings.

Measures will be introduced to reduce contact between those involved in current matters, he said.

NSW Local Court will extend its use of Audio Visual Link technology to minimise the number of people in court.

Options to reduce disruption caused by the edict are being explored.

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday that from midnight all people coming to Australia will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian called for the community to take the directive on board.

Under the state’s Public Health Act both Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott have the power to enforce these self-isolation provisions, Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

“At this stage we believe that the provisions in the Public Health Act satisfy what we need to do,” she said.

Mr Hazzard is currently “gazetting” provisions in the act to develop wording which could apply to self-isolation and a ban on mass gatherings of more than 500 people, which will both come into force on Monday.

“We do have enforcement provisions in relation to that self-isolation, but as you can appreciate that will be very difficult to monitor every single situation,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“So there is a degree of having the public really support us in that as well, for people to do the right thing by the community, by their own family, and by their circle.”

Police have already been called in to enforce one case of self-isolation, Ms Berejiklian said.

“Somebody was perhaps infected but not doing the right thing and police were involved to make sure that person did the right thing,” she said.

The government is clarifying its legal position when it comes to police powers, including whether fines can be handed to individuals who flout self-isolation requirements.

NSW Health says of the 134 cases of coronavirus in the state, 60 were acquired overseas while 38 were infected after contact with a confirmed case. The remaining are either unknown or under investigation.

A further 1924 cases in NSW are being investigated while more than 20,500 people have been tested and cleared.