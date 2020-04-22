Twickenham takes on virus testing role

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at Twickenham Stadium in London. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Twickenham takes on virus testing role

By AAP

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 01:18:37

England’s iconic Twickenham stadium has been turned into a COVID-19 drive-through testing programme.

National Health Service staff and other key workers will be able to get tested at the site via an appointment system, following the likes of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Brighton’s Amex Stadium in setting up testing facilities.

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said: “The RFU is pleased to be able to support the COVID-19 drive-through testing programme at Twickenham Stadium for NHS and other key workers.

“We receive tremendous support from frontline services during match days at Twickenham and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to support key workers during this severe national crisis with the use of our site and staff to support operationally.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallabies captains call for RA overhaul

World Cup hero Nick Farr-Jones is thought to be behind a no-confidence letter delivered to Rugby Australia and signed by 11 former Wallabies captains.

rugby league

Benchmark measures make NRL safe: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys claims the NRL's biosecurity measures during the coronavirus pandemic will be the benchmark for other sports.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs suspend Hunter for four AFL games

Lachie Hunter has received a four-match AFL ban and a $5000 fine from the Western Bulldogs for an alleged drink-driving incident.

sport

Major sports facing Virgin revenue hit

Virgin Australia's slide into voluntary administration could have huge financial implications for major Australian sports.

cricket

Cricket Australia has lost $20m so far

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts says playing an additional Test against India is possible next summer as it looks to avoid further financial losses.

news

health

Third death in NSW aged care virus cluster

Anglicare has confirmed a 92-year-old woman at its Newmarch House aged care home in western Sydney has died, the third elderly resident with COVID-19 to die.

sport

rugby union

Wallabies captains call for RA overhaul

World Cup hero Nick Farr-Jones is thought to be behind a no-confidence letter delivered to Rugby Australia and signed by 11 former Wallabies captains.

world

crime, law and justice

Canada mass shooting toll expected to rise

Police expect to find more victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting once they can identify all the crime scenes.