Twitter cracks down on conspiracists QAnon

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Twitter says it will stop highlighting and recommending tweets and content associated with QAnon. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Twitter cracks down on conspiracists QAnon

By Zen Soo

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 16:48:32

Twitter says it will crack down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right US conspiracy theory popular among supporters of Donald Trump.

The measures include banning accounts associated with QAnon content, as well as blocking URLs associated with it from being shared on the platform.

Twitter also says it will stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” the company said in a tweet.

Accounts that are “engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, co-ordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension” will be suspended permanently, according to Twitter.

The QAnon conspiracy theory is centred on the baseless belief that the president is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

For more than two years, followers have pored over tangled clues purportedly posted online by a high-ranking government official known only as Q.

The conspiracy theory emerged in a dark corner of the internet but has been creeping into the mainstream political arena.

Trump has retweeted QAnon-promoting accounts and its followers flock to his rallies wearing clothes and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans.

Twitter’s move follows in the footsteps of Facebook, which in May also removed several groups, accounts and pages linked to QAnon.

Latest sport

rugby league

Bulldogs release Harawira-Naera

Corey Harawira-Naera has been released from his NRL contract with Canterbury following the schoolgirl sex scandal, while Jayden Okunbor will return to the club.

Australian rules football

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

The AFL has reshuffled the round nine fixtures, pushing Carlton and Hawthorn's game from Thursday to Friday.

rugby league

Departure opens Roosters' door for SBW

The Sydney Roosters will create room in their NRL roster for Sonny Bill Williams by releasing youngster Asu Kepaoa but other hurdles could still exist.

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

Australian rules football

Clarkson plays down focus on AFL future

Alastair Clarkson says planning for his long-term future at Hawthorn hasn't changed and he'll back in his senior players to bounce back - for now.

news

crime, law and justice

Warwick found guilty of Family Court bombs

Former Family Court litigant Leonard Warwick has been found guilty of Sydney bombings and three murders in the 1980s, but acquitted of a fourth murder

sport

rugby league

Bulldogs release Harawira-Naera

Corey Harawira-Naera has been released from his NRL contract with Canterbury following the schoolgirl sex scandal, while Jayden Okunbor will return to the club.

world

diplomacy

China state media blast consulate shutdown

China's state media have blasted the shutdown of the consulate in Houston as an election gambit by US President Donald Trump, who trails his rival in polls.