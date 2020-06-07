Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
Two people have died in a holiday house fire in regional Victoria. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

fire

Two dead after Victorian house fire

By Christine McGinn

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 16:07:56

A six-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man have died in a fire that razed a holiday home in regional Victoria.

They died at the Cunninghams Road property in Tyaak after fire engulfed the house about 11.40pm on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains cricital, police said on Sunday.

Police believe 13 people were staying at the holiday property for the long weekend and a number of people were taken to hospital with injuries.

Four children and three other adults were taken to hospital in serious conditions and one adult was in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria said.

It is understood some other people were assessed at the scene.

Seymour Sergeant Daniel Raynor says the Arson and Explosives Squad is investigating the cause of the blaze.

“Detectives are still speaking to those family members (in hospital) to try to ascertain the exact occurrences,” he told reporters in Tyaak.

“Obviously given the extremely tragic circumstances and the situation that we now have, those conversations and those investigations, I dare say, will be ongoing for some time.”

Firefighters took an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control.

