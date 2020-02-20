Two dead as XPT derails in Victoria

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A triage was set up at a truck stop after two people were killed when the XPT derailed in Victoria. Image by Karen Sweeney/AAP PHOTOS

transport accident

Two dead as XPT derails in Victoria

By Ulises Izquierdo

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 22:53:18

Two passengers have been killed and several injured when the Sydney to Melbourne XPT derailed in Victoria.

The Country Fire Authority said the diesel locomotive and five carriages derailed near Wallan station, 45km north of Melbourne, on the North East line about 7.45pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the rail lines between Melbourne and Sydney were closed.

At least three helicopters were deployed to a scene the CFA described as “very chaotic at this stage”.

The train, which had left Central Station in Sydney at 7.40am, had been due to arrive at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne at 6.30pm.

It was running more than two hours late at the time of the crash.

About 160 passengers were on board when it derailed.

The track buckled and both carriages shifted at least 10 metres from their normal trajectory. 

All passengers who were able to walk from the train were taken to the Wallan McDonald’s and BP station area, which was used as a triage centre.

One person was taken to hospital in a stable condition and 11 others were hospitalised with minor injuries, Ambulance Victoria said.

By 9pm on Thursday, CFA said the rescue had been completed.

It is believed the two deceased were travelling in the drivers’ carriage.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation and Transport for NSW have been contacted for comment.

It is understood the ARTC is in charge of the rail maintenance, while the train was managed by Transport for NSW.

Latest news

transport accident

Two dead as XPT derails in Victoria

The Sydney to Melbourne XPT has derailed in Victoria, with at least two passengers dead and a nearby truck stop used as a triage area.

transport accident

Two dead as XPT derails in Victoria

The Sydney to Melbourne XPT has derailed in Victoria, with two passengers dead and a nearby truck stop used as a triage area.

homicide

WA cop charged with murder granted bail

A WA police constable charged with murder after an Aboriginal woman was shot dead in the state's Mid West region in 2019 has been granted bail.

health

China ban extends as evacuees arrive in NT

Australian evacuees from a virus infected cruise ship in Japan have arrived in Darwin for isolation as the government extends the travel ban.

crime, law and justice

Angry comments could shed light on attack

Police are calling for people who have offered their insights into the Baxter family online to come forward.

news

transport accident

Two dead as XPT derails in Victoria

The Sydney to Melbourne XPT has derailed in Victoria, with at least two passengers dead and a nearby truck stop used as a triage area.

sport

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

world

crime, law and justice

Far right suspected in Germany shootings

Federal prosecutors have taken over investigation of two shootings in Germany that left nine people dead and are treating it as an act of domestic terrorism.