Two dead as XPT derails in Victoria

Two passengers have been killed and several injured when the Sydney to Melbourne XPT derailed in Victoria.

The Country Fire Authority said the diesel locomotive and five carriages derailed near Wallan station, 45km north of Melbourne, on the North East line about 7.45pm on Thursday.

Emergency services are at the scene and the rail lines between Melbourne and Sydney have been closed.

At least three helicopters have been deployed to a scene the CFA described as “very chaotic at this stage”.

The train, which had left Central Station in Sydney at 7.40am, had been due to arrive at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne at 6.30pm.

It was running more than two hours late at the time of the crash.

About 160 passengers were on board when it derailed.

The track buckled and both carriages shifted at least 10m from their normal trajectory.

All passengers who were able to walk from the train have been taken to the Wallan McDonald’s and BP station area, which is being used as a triage centre.

One person was airlifted to Melbourne, Ambulance Victoria said.

Four people were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

By 9pm on Thursday, CFA said the rescue had been completed.

It is believed the two deceased were travelling in the drivers’ carriage.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation and Transport for NSW have been contacted for comment.

It is understood the ARTC is in charge of the rail maintenance, while the train was managed by Transport for NSW.