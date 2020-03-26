Two dead in Victoria from coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says two elderly men have died from coronavirus. Image by Stefan Postles/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Two dead in Victoria from coronavirus

By Marnie Banger

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 11:36:49

Victoria has recorded its first coronavirus deaths, with two men in their 70’s succumbing to the virus overnight.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Thursday stressed the vulnerability of the elderly to COVID-19.

“The reality is if you’re over 70, you’re in a more vulnerable category, so that’s a risk factor, and people with chronic conditions, pre-existing illnesses, will be at greater risk as well,” he told 3AW on Thursday.

“But, you know, they were confirmed cases of coronavirus and this is what coronavirus does.”

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said her thoughts were with the men’s loved ones and reiterated her calls for people to follow the rules for physical distancing, self-isolation and good hand hygiene.

“We all have a role to play protecting each other by slowing the spread of this deadly virus,” she said in a statement.

The state’s total number of confirmed cases has risen to 520, which is 54 more cases than recorded on Wednesday.

Professor Sutton said the number of daily fresh cases has stabilised, likely due to the number of international travellers entering Victoria falling away.

However, he insisted Victorians “shouldn’t be complacent”.

Asked about why Australia doesn’t move into a lockdown now – if such a lockdown is inevitable – Prof Sutton said there are people who argue that measures should be gradually stepped up.

“I’m known to be one to go earlier and more broadly, but everyone recognises that that’s very difficult, it challenges our economy, it challenges people’s individual lives,” he said.

“I would more strongly make the argument that we need to be ahead of it and not get to a point where if we do step up and if it’s inevitable, that we’re not doing it too late.”

The comments come a day after Premier Daniel Andrews warned he may implement further measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The Police Association has also called for a state of disaster to be declared, which would give its members greater powers during the health emergency.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the need to declare a state of emergency will depend on how people behave, noting that so far people have been largely following restrictions.

It also depends on levels of criminal behaviour, which have so far improved in some categories because people have been at home.

The force has been bracing for an increase in family violence as people are forced to stay indoors and employment issues cause stress.

“I’m pleased to say that so far, it’s been pretty stable,” Mr Ashton told 3AW.

About 500 police officers are tasked with enforcing the closure of non-essential services in the state and the mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers.

Individuals face fines of up to $25,000 and businesses face $100,000 fines for breaching restrictions.

Latest news

politics

Hairdressing time limit backflip 'bonkers'

The 30-minute time limit on haircuts has been lifted on Thursday morning, while states can now provide exemptions for the 10-person limit for funerals.

virus diseases

Two dead in Victoria from coronavirus

The first deaths in Victoria from coronavirus have been recorded, with two people dying overnight. The state's total number of confirmed cases has risen to 520.

health

NSW could move to lockdown, premier says

The NSW premier says she's ready to move ahead of the Commonwealth towards lockdown-style measures to fight COVID-19 if numbers don't improve in coming days.

politics

Major cull of Virgin, Flight Centre staff

More than 1000 Virgin Australia staff will probably be made redundant a day after the airline said 8000 had been asked to take leave.

health

Australia's coronavirus death toll hits 11

Two Victorians have died from coronavirus, taking the nation's death toll to 11, as the government eases restrictions on haircuts from Thursday.

news

politics

Hairdressing time limit backflip 'bonkers'

The 30-minute time limit on haircuts has been lifted on Thursday morning, while states can now provide exemptions for the 10-person limit for funerals.

sport

Australian rules football

Perception of players is unfair: Scott

AFL legend Leigh Matthews has led a chorus of criticism of current players during the ongoing pay dispute, which Geelong coach Chris Scott says has been unfair.

world

terrorism

Shock, relief, tears after NZ terror plea

Tears of relief are flowing after the Christchurch terrorist changed his plea and admitted killing 51 worshippers in an attack last March.