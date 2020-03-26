Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton says people cannot be complacent during the pandemic. Image by Stefan Postles/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Third Victorian dies from coronavirus

By AAP

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 14:28:51

A third man in his 70s has died from coronavirus in Victoria.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed the third death on Thursday afternoon.

“All died in a Melbourne hospital and, of course, I am urging everyone to respect the privacy of the families during this difficult time,” she told reporters.

“We all have a role to play in the fight against coronavirus and this means we must all take very seriously the message that we must stay home unless it is absolutely essential to leave your home, you must stay at home at every opportunity.”

There are now 520 confirmed Victorian coronavirus cases.

The number of new cases has decreased slightly, but chief health officer Brett Sutton said that does not mean the community can become complacent.

Professor Sutton also said he had provided “frank and vigorous advice” to Premier Daniel Andrews and the state government about going hard on shutting down parts of the community to curb the spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN VICTORIA

*520 total confirmed cases

*3 deaths, all men in their 70s

*9 confirmed cases through community transmission

*14 people are in hospital, including 3 patients in intensive care

*149 people have recovered

* More than 26,900 Victorians have been tested to date.

SOURCE: Department of Health and Human Services

