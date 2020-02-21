Two dead from virus-hit ship in Japan

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A security guard sits in a booth behind the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Two dead from virus-hit ship in Japan

By Linda Sieg and Chang-Ran Kim

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 18:58:15

Two elderly coronavirus-infected passengers from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo have died and two more government officials have been infected, as more passengers disembarked after two weeks’ quarantine.

More than 620 of the passengers on the Diamond Princess liner have been infected on the ship, which has been quarantined since February 3, initially with about 3,700 people on board.

The two passengers were an 87-year-old man who had suffered from heart ailments and bronchitis, and an 84-year-old woman. 

Both tested positive for the virus although the woman’s cause of death was listed as pneumonia, Japan’s health ministry said.

It also said one health ministry official and another from the Cabinet Secretariat were confirmed to be infected with the virus after both had spent time working on the Diamond Princess. 

Three officials had previously been infected.

The Australian government has said all Australians on the ship were stable.

Japanese media reported that 29 people were in serious condition, including one who had earlier tested negative for the virus, which the health ministry could not immediately confirm.

Japan has well over half the known cases outside China due to the ship infections and the rapid spread of the virus and the quarantine operation has sparked criticism of authorities just months before Tokyo is due to host the Summer Olympics.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga defended Japan’s efforts. He told a news conference that after measures were put in place to isolate passengers on February 5, the number of new infections was now almost at zero.

In a move to reassure the public, the health ministry also issued a statement in both English and Japanese that said all passengers had been required to stay in their cabins since February 5 to contain the virus. 

Criticism of the government has played out in social media as well as in parliament.

About 500 passengers began disembarking on Thursday while another 100 people were to leave for chartered flights home, a health ministry official said.

An initial batch of passengers who had tested negative and shown no symptoms left the vessel on Wednesday.

Those who have shared a room with people testing positive were required to remain in quarantine, as were crew. The ministry could not confirm how many people remained on board, or when disembarkation would be complete.

Some Hong Kong passengers went home, while Canadians were due to leave on a charter flight in the early hours of Friday, a Canadian government spokeswoman said. An evacuation flight was also being arranged for British nationals to leave Tokyo on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the United States evacuated more than 300 nationals on two chartered flights.

More than 150 Australian passengers arrived home after a pre-dawn departure from Tokyo’s Haneda airport. They face another 14-day quarantine.

Disembarked Japanese passengers, however, face no such restrictions, a decision that has sparked concern.

Besides those on the cruise liner and returnees brought home from Wuhan in China, about 70 cases of domestic infections have been confirmed in Japan, including 25 in Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Latest sport

rugby league

Mitchell can be Hayne, GI at No.1: Daley

Indigenous coach Laurie Daley admits Latrell Mitchell will be raw at fullback in the NRL All Stars clash but believes he can become the next Greg Inglis.

soccer

Victorious Phoenix go second in A-League

In-form Wellington have climbed to second equal on the A-League standings with a 2-0 win over out-of-sorts Western United in a sodden Wellington.

motor racing

Holden demise inevitable: Supercars chief

Supercars boss Sean Seamer foreshadowed Holden's demise but the axe has fallen on the iconic car brand sooner than he expected.

rugby league

Bennett to step down for Demetriou in 2022

Next year will be Wayne Bennett's last as South Sydney's head coach, with assistant Jason Demetriou lined up to replace him.

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

news

accident (general)

Speed factor examined after XPT derailment

Speed may have been a factor in the derailment of a Melbourne-bound train where the driver and pilot were killed.

sport

rugby league

Mitchell can be Hayne, GI at No.1: Daley

Indigenous coach Laurie Daley admits Latrell Mitchell will be raw at fullback in the NRL All Stars clash but believes he can become the next Greg Inglis.

world

health

China reports uptick in cases, G20 worries

New coronavirus cases reported in China rose on Friday after positive tests for more than 200 people in jails outside Hubei province.