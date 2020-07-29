Two injured by falling coal at Qld mine

Two men have been rushed to hospital after being struck by a falling piece of coal at a central Queensland mine.

In a statement, Carborough Downs mine owners Fitzroy Resources said the workers were struck by a piece coal that became detached from the mine wall on Monday.

The men were taken to nearby Moranbah Hospital, one with suspected head and spinal injuries and the other with hand and shoulder injuries, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson told AAP.

One man remained in hospital for observation overnight, but was released on Tuesday morning.

The incident comes two months after five men were left fighting for their lives, after suffering extensive burns to their upper bodies and airways in an explosion at another Moranbah mine on May 6.

A report released in April found Queensland’s mining sector was in the grip of a death cycle, with more lives at risk without a safety overhaul.

The report reviewed the 47 deaths in the state’s mines and quarries from 2000 to 2019 and made a series of recommendations after finding most of the deaths were entirely preventable.