‘No beers’ in Tasmania ban on gatherings

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tasmania's ban on gatherings will only end "when the risk has been lowered", the premier says. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

‘No beers’ in Tasmania ban on gatherings

By Ethan James

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 18:52:25

Tasmania has banned gatherings of more than 10 people and warned those who don’t follow the rules could be fined up to $16,800.

The strict coronavirus measure applies to private and public gatherings from 6pm on Friday. 

Premier Peter Gutwein said he didn’t want to see groups of people having “a few beers” at the beach in forecast sunny weather at the weekend. 

“We don’t want to see backyard parties, we don’t want to see parties in the park … parties at the beach,” he said. 

“It’s not on. The message is clear. Unless you need to go to work, to go out to get supplies, stay at home and save lives.”

The gathering ban is indefinite and will only end “when the risk has been lowered”, Mr Gutwein said. 

An exception is for families of more than 10 people in the same household. 

Tasmania has recorded 47 virus cases but there not yet any evidence of community transmission. Five people have recovered. 

In other new measures, travellers who have spent 14 days in isolation interstate will still be forced to quarantine for two weeks in Tasmania. 

Overseas visitors will be obliged to self-isolate in one of three soon-to-be-opened state-government-controlled facilities. 

Australian Defence Force personnel are expected to arrive in the state next week to assist police.

Meanwhile, parents are urged to keep their children home from school where possible from Monday. 

Schools will, however, stay open for the children of essential workers and parents who are unable to provide an adequate home environment. 

The state has already shortened term one by four days. 

Mr Gutwein this week ordered all tourists to go home and implored anyone thinking of visiting the island state to stay away.

The Bass Strait ferry service, Spirit of Tasmania, has put on extra trips next week to help people return home.

Visitors have been told to leave all accommodation, including campsites, by Wednesday. 

The state’s latest five virus cases, which were confirmed on Wednesday night, were passengers on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship that docked in Sydney last week.

Among them were two children, who health authorities say haven’t attended school. 

One person is aged in their 70s and the other two are in their 30s.

Latest sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Pay deal keeps 18 clubs afloat: AFL boss

A week of tense negotiations between the AFL and the AFLPA has resulted in a new pay deal aimed at ensuring all 18 clubs survive the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Origin talks to follow NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

news

health

More foreigners treated in WA for COVID-19

The Artania cruise ship in Fremantle has dozens of people onboard who are suspected of being infected with coronavirus and they will be treated in WA.

sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 575,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 575,000.