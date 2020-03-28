‘No beers’ in Tasmania ban on gatherings

Tasmania has banned gatherings of more than 10 people and warned those who don’t follow the rules could be fined up to $16,800.

The strict coronavirus measure applies to private and public gatherings from 6pm on Friday.

Premier Peter Gutwein said he didn’t want to see groups of people having “a few beers” at the beach in forecast sunny weather at the weekend.

“We don’t want to see backyard parties, we don’t want to see parties in the park … parties at the beach,” he said.

“It’s not on. The message is clear. Unless you need to go to work, to go out to get supplies, stay at home and save lives.”

The gathering ban is indefinite and will only end “when the risk has been lowered”, Mr Gutwein said.

An exception is for families of more than 10 people in the same household.

Tasmania has recorded 47 virus cases but there not yet any evidence of community transmission. Five people have recovered.

In other new measures, travellers who have spent 14 days in isolation interstate will still be forced to quarantine for two weeks in Tasmania.

Overseas visitors will be obliged to self-isolate in one of three soon-to-be-opened state-government-controlled facilities.

Australian Defence Force personnel are expected to arrive in the state next week to assist police.

Meanwhile, parents are urged to keep their children home from school where possible from Monday.

Schools will, however, stay open for the children of essential workers and parents who are unable to provide an adequate home environment.

The state has already shortened term one by four days.

Mr Gutwein this week ordered all tourists to go home and implored anyone thinking of visiting the island state to stay away.

The Bass Strait ferry service, Spirit of Tasmania, has put on extra trips next week to help people return home.

Visitors have been told to leave all accommodation, including campsites, by Wednesday.

The state’s latest five virus cases, which were confirmed on Wednesday night, were passengers on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship that docked in Sydney last week.

Among them were two children, who health authorities say haven’t attended school.

One person is aged in their 70s and the other two are in their 30s.