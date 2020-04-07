More Victorians can undergo virus test

More Victorians are being invited to test for coronavirus if they become unwell, as another two people have died from the disease in the state.

A man in his 50s died in hospital and a woman in her 80s died at home from COVID-19 on Sunday, the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services revealed on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Victoria is 1158, an increase of 23 in the day.

The growth in new cases has slowed as fewer international travellers return to the state, and those who have in the past week have had to self-isolate in hotels.

But Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says people shouldn’t think that restrictions will end soon.

“We should not all be getting too excited about the slowing down of the growth rate, because this will take a long time to play out,” she told reporters on Monday.

“We all need to be prepared for the fact that this will take some time. This might take months.”

The state has broadened the group of people able to be tested for COVID-19 if they develop a fever or other symptoms of the illness.

It now includes people aged 65 or older and those whose jobs bring them into contact with the broader public.

Childcare staff, primary and secondary school teachers and firefighters working in emergency medical response are eligible.

Victorian Chief Health Minister Brett Sutton said that expanded testing criteria may contribute to a rise in daily confirmed cases.

But if people follow restrictions, that will continue to drive numbers down, he said.

People are only meant to leave their homes to get food, for exercise, for medical care or care-giving or for work or education if necessary.

Police have continued to crack down on people flouting the rules, conducting 983 spot checks in the 24 hours to 8am on Monday and issuing 108 fines.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

Asked about a case over the weekend where a teenage learner driver was fined for having a lesson with her mother in wet conditions, Prof Sutton said such a session simply was “not an essential activity”.

“There are lots of things that we would like to do that we would prefer to do in ordinary circumstances, but this is not the world we live in at the moment,” he added.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said the force is satisfied the infringement was issued lawfully.

But the fine is being reviewed to determine whether discretion was appropriate in his circumstance.

“It’s quite possible it will be withdrawn, because the public is now aware they can’t be doing that activity,” he told reporters.

Two fishermen are missing after they took their three-metre boat out in Victoria’s Western Port Bay on the weekend.

Under social distancing restrictions, no recreational fishing is allowed.

Meanwhile, about 200 Protective Services Officers will be redeployed from patrolling train stations to help enforce restrictions from Thursday, the state government announced.

Of Victoria’s confirmed cases, 88 people have been infected through community transmission, meaning they hadn’t come into contact with a confirmed case or returned from overseas before falling ill.

There are 45 Victorians in hospital with the illness, including 11 patients in intensive care, and 620 people have recovered.