Six Australians evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan have now tested positive to coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

health

Six ship evacuees have contract virus

By Robyn Wuth

February 22, 2020

2020-02-22 11:03:58

Another two people evacuated to Darwin from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities have confirmed.

Six Australians who left the ship on Thursday have now tested positive to the disease, with the figure expected to rise with another three patients to be screened on Saturday. 

Two people from Victoria tested positive to the infection on Saturday and will be repatriated to their home state’s health system. 

Two Queensland women aged 54 and 55 who tested positive on Friday night will be flown to a Brisbane hospital on Saturday for further treatment.

Earlier, two other Australians were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus.

A 78-year-old man from Western Australia was transferred to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth on Friday. His wife was to travel with him but then be isolated at home for two weeks.

A 24-year-old woman from South Australia has been transferred to Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Under the evacuation deal, state governments agreed to treat any patients in their home states.

“We will continue to screen every day and to have that very precautionary approach to testing and ensuring that we are picking up early, and isolating early anybody who is positive for COVID-19,” says Dr Di Stevens Acting Chief Health Officer.

“We do have three people who are identified overnight that will be screened and tested.”

Before the medical transfers she said they were “reasonably well” with a cough, sore throat, symptoms of a common cold.

There were 170 Australians on the evacuation flight. They will be quarantined at the facility near Darwin for two weeks after leaving the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama.

They are being kept separate from the 266 people who were already in quarantine at Howard Springs, who were evacuated earlier this month from the epicentre of the virus at Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province.

They will leave on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Australia has extended its ban on foreign travellers from China for another week as the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Hubei province grows.

The ban is due to end on February 29 but is under ongoing consideration from the national security committee of cabinet.

