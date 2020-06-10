‘Line in the sand’ on NSW rallies: premier

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says they will look to limit the size of protests amid COVID-19. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

‘Line in the sand’ on NSW rallies: premier

By AAP

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 12:12:03

The 11-day streak of no locally-acquired COVID-19 cases in NSW may be back on track, with a recent case under investigation most likely acquired overseas.

The state recorded two new COVID-19 cases from 4743 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, both from travellers in hotel quarantine.

No people in NSW are currently in intensive care.

Of the three cases recorded in the 24 hours prior, one was of unknown origin. But NSW Health on Tuesday said the case was most likely acquired overseas some weeks ago and no longer infectious.

If so, NSW has not recorded a locally-acquired virus case since May 27.

“NSW Health is waiting for the results of a blood test to show whether the positive swab result represents an old infection,” NSW Health acting director Dr Christine Selvey said in a video update on Tuesday.

“The virus is likely still circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms and as such, the risk of outbreaks and a resurgence remains.”

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in NSW is 3114.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian, meanwhile, has said the weekend’s Black Lives Matter protests should serve as a “line in the sand” for mass gatherings.

Some 20,000 people on Saturday joined the march in Sydney after the Court of Appeal deemed it lawful less than 15 minutes before its commencement.

The protest had a day earlier been deemed illegal by the NSW Supreme Court after police complained about the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Ms Berejiklian on Tuesday told reporters her government would now look to limit the size of protests amid the pandemic.

“The NSW government would never ever approve any activity – let me make that clear – which was not in line with health orders,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“The health orders are changing but there is no excuse for anybody, any organisation, anybody thinking they’re above the health orders.

“It’s making sure that everybody respects the health orders and I think we need to draw a line in the sand in what happened on the weekend.”

NSW Police Minister David Elliott last week said anyone seeking to gather during a pandemic was “certifiably insane” and “nuts”. 

Australia’s chief health officers, including NSW’s Dr Kerry Chant, on Monday met to discuss the next step in easing coronavirus restrictions, which could permit gatherings of up to 100 people, a return to work and interstate travel.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, meanwhile, has signalled further changes to the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme will likely be made in late July after a review.

Speculation is mounting the government will cut out individual sectors from JobKeeper after announcing childcare workers would be removed on July 20.

This is despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week guaranteeing the program would continue for the full legislated period until September.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bennell locked in for Demons AFL debut

Melbourne recruit Harley Bennell will complete his AFL comeback when he makes his debut for the Demons on Saturday in his first game since August 2017.

Australian rules football

Tigers boosted by Higgins' AFL comeback

Richmond's Jack Higgins will make his AFL return against Collingwood when the season resumes on Thursday night, after undergoing brain surgery last year.

Australian rules football

Giants cleared to host limited AFL crowd

GWS will have up to 350 patrons attend their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Giants Stadium on Sunday after receiving approval from the NSW government.

rugby league

NSW not opening NRL gates to fans yet

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has shut down talk that NRL fans will be allowed to return to the grandstands as early as this week.

rugby league

Marshall out, Reynolds returns for Tigers

Following defeat by Gold Coast, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has dropped Benji Marshall as part of mass changes for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

news

missing person

Missing teenager found alive in Vic bush

Missing teenager William Callaghan has been found alive after two cold nights in Victoria's bush, and has reunited with his family at the search staging area.

sport

Australian rules football

Bennell locked in for Demons AFL debut

Melbourne recruit Harley Bennell will complete his AFL comeback when he makes his debut for the Demons on Saturday in his first game since August 2017.

world

homicide

Family calls for justice at Floyd funeral

George Floyd, a black man who died under a white police officer's knee, has been memorialised at a funeral in Texas as "the cornerstone of a movement".