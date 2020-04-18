Two new COVID-19 deaths in New Zealand

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New Zealand has had two more coronavirus deaths but just eight new cases on Friday. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Two new COVID-19 deaths in New Zealand

By Ben McKay

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 12:37:13

Two elderly New Zealanders have died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the country’s overall death tally to 11.

A South Island woman in her 80s became the seventh person to die linked to the Rosewood rest home in Christchurch.

A man in his 90s died at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton.

His case was linked to a cluster at Matamata, where a local pub held a St Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17.

“The fact we knew we would lose some New Zealanders to COVID-19 doesn’t lessen the shock or sadness when it happens,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

Another possible death linked to coronavirus, of an Invercargill man in his 70s who died at home, is being investigated by health officials.

New Zealand recorded its lowest daily increase in a month on Friday, with just eight new cases.

The country’s overall case count is 1409.

Kiwis – and particularly those in business – are hoping Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lessen the country’s lockdown next week when it comes up for review.

New data revealed on Friday shows how the the pandemic is affecting New Zealand’s economy and people.

The number of Kiwis seeking the dole has grown by more than 22,000, or roughly 15 per cent, in the last three weeks despite the implementation of a vast wage subsidy scheme to prevent job losses.

That program has paid out more than $9 billion dollars in up-front cheques to businesses.

Traffic levels have lowered by up to 80 per cent on the same time last year.

Accordingly, spending on fuel is down almost 20 per cent since the start of the year, with hospitality and apparel spending down by more than 30 per cent.

Business confidence, as measured by ANZ New Zealand, is also at a record low.

Latest sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Australian rules football

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

Australian rules football

Virus hubs not remote islands: AFL boss

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has moved to dispel negative connotations attached to proposed quarantine hubs.

Australian rules football

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

news

health

NSW coronavirus death toll rises by two

Two more people have died, taking NSW's coronavirus death toll to 28, health minister Brad Hazzard has announced.

sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000

The global coronavirus death toll has reached at least 150,000 amid doubts about official data from countries such as China, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.