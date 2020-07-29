Discover Australian Associated Press

Qld Chief Health officer Jeannette Young says two women who visited Victoria were "reckless". Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

health

Two new Qld COVID-19 cases from Vic

By Christine Flatley and Tiffanie Turnbull

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 10:34:33

Scores of people will have to isolate and a private school is closed after two women returning from Melbourne tested positive to coronavirus in Queensland overnight.

The women, who flew back from Melbourne via Sydney on July 21 after travelling together, were active in the community for eight days before isolating.

The pair, both aged 19, from Acacia Ridge and Logan are being treated in the Princess Alexandra Hospital, as Queensland Health desperately tries to track down all their close contacts.

The diagnosis has forced the private school, where one of the women worked as a cleaner, to shut for disinfecting.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young described the women’s actions as “reckless”.

Authorities are now conducting a criminal investigation into whether the women lied on their border declaration form about where they had been before entering Queensland.

Queensland shut its borders to all people from Victoria on July 10 after the southern state’s cases escalated.

Returning Queenslanders who have spent any time in Victoria in the 14 days before coming home must quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

Parklands Christian College Principal Gary Cully said the school has worked with Queensland Health to identify a number of other staff members who need to isolate as a precaution.

“We believe that the person in question has had limited contact with students and the wider college community,” his statement said.

“Our children and staff are like family, and we are doing everything possible to keep them safe now and in the future; that includes fully co-operating with (the) Metro South Public Health Unit.”

A fever clinic will be set up at the college – which caters for students from prep to year 12 – for testing of students, other employees and any concerned community members.

Queensland has six active COVID-19 cases.

