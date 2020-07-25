Two new virus cases in Qld quarantine

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland has recorded two new cases of the coronavirus, both returned overseas travellers. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Two new virus cases in Qld quarantine

By Tiffanie Turnbull and Sonia Kohlbacher

July 25, 2020

2020-07-25 11:32:42

Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, as the state weighs up blacklisting more NSW residents from entering the state.

The two new cases are both returned overseas travellers who tested positive in mandatory hotel quarantine.

It comes as Queenslanders are being told to come home as NSW battles COVID-19 outbreaks and new border restrictions take effect at 1am on Monday.

Queenslanders coming from hotspots who arrive after the deadline will be required to quarantine in government-provided accommodation at their own expense.

Queensland added the Sydney suburb of Fairfield to the list of COVID-19 hotspots on Thursday, joining residents from Liverpool, Campbelltown and the state of Victoria banned from entering the state.

It comes after 52 diagnoses of the disease were confirmed in connection to an outbreak at the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park.

Anyone trying to enter Queensland from COVID-19 hotspots from Monday will be turned away at the border.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland will continue to add restrictions as the virus spreads and more hotspots erupt. 

“More hotspots are probably likely, but the hotspots will change – we’ve had hotspots come and go throughout this pandemic and we’ll see that again,” Mr Miles told ABC radio on Friday. 

Queensland may have recorded very few cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, but the disease has left the state in financial ruin. 

Unemployment will worsen before it recovers and the 2020/21 financial is beyond bleak, Treasurer Cameron Dick says. 

Total government debt is expected to soar past the $100 billion mark by June, with a budget deficit of $8.5 billion by the end of 2020/21. 

The state has also taken a hit in the form of a $2.5 billion write down in its share of GST funding. 

Mr Dick says the only other option would be to crawl back measures to create jobs.

“Austerity would mean creating a cycle of generational unemployment, instead of creating catalytic infrastructure,” he said. 

Tim Mander, the Liberal National Party’s shadow treasurer, says wasteful spending must be reined in. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Sonny Bill to leave England for quarantine

Sonny Bill Williams' stint in England is over for 2020 as he plans his next step and a likely NRL return with the Sydney Roosters.

Australian rules football

Greene stars, GWS win grand-final rematch

GWS have recorded a 12-point win over Richmond in the AFL grand-final rematch at Giants Stadium, where Toby Greene starred with five goals.

Australian rules football

AFL to reschedule Roos' Hobart games

The AFL is working to reschedule at least one planned game in Tasmania after the state government's decision to keep its borders closed to Queensland.

Australian rules football

Bombers lose Fantasia for Crows AFL clash

Essendon will face Adelaide on Sunday without Orazio Fantasia while Melbourne have opted not to recall Tom McDonald for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

Australian rules football

Cairns confirmed to host AFL teams, games

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has confirmed Cairns will host at least two AFL teams, with three matches to be played at the city's Cazaly's Stadium.

news

epidemic and plague

Temp staff an aged care risk during crisis

A senior Labor senator is concerned temporary workers in the aged care sector are fuelling the risk to their patients during the pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Sonny Bill to leave England for quarantine

Sonny Bill Williams' stint in England is over for 2020 as he plans his next step and a likely NRL return with the Sydney Roosters.

world

virus diseases

More countries make face masks mandatory

Authorities in France, England and Belgium have introduced new regulations requiring people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.