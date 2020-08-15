Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Police say travellers continue to arrive at Queensland's borders in extraordinary numbers. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Two new virus cases reported in Queensland

By Sophie Moore and Aaron Bunch

August 15, 2020

2020-08-15 10:30:54

Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to eight.

One new case is a returned traveller from Sydney who is in hotel quarantine, while the other is a person on a cargo ship off the coast, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The new cases come as travellers continue to arrive in Queensland in extraordinary numbers despite the state’s tough border controls, according to police.

Officers checked 65 flights with more than 2600 passengers at Queensland airports on Thursday, with five people refused entry and 142 quarantined.

On the roads, police stopped 4575 vehicles at the border, turning around 253 and ordering 54 people to self-isolate. 

“There’s an extraordinary amount of people still coming into Queensland,” Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told reporters on Thursday.

“We’re getting people literally moving to the state.”

Ms Carroll said there were also about 2900 people in mandatory hotel quarantine.

“The number is just incredible,” she said.

“These are challenging times.”

She admitted systems failed when Aaron Sydney Green, 25, slipped past officers to escape mandatory hotel quarantine in Toowoomba.

He surrendered himself on Wednesday, two days after walking out of the hotel. He had been nine days into his two-week isolation period.

Officers stationed at the hotel didn’t realise Green had fled until Tuesday.

“My concerns lie in the fact we have had this issue where someone wasn’t found missing until the day later,” Ms Carroll said.

The delay has triggered a review into Queensland’s quarantine system. 

Green has since tested negative for the virus and fined for the breach.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins boots Cats to AFL win over Power

A vintage Tom Hawkins performance powered Geelong to a 60-point AFL win over Port Adelaide on Friday.

rugby league

Naden calls out alleged racism in NRL game

A group of people have been ejected from Friday's NRL match in Gosford for allegedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

rugby league

Dragons send McGregor out an NRL winner

Paul McGregor's six-year stint as St George Illawarra's NRL coach has ended with a shock 14-12 win over Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

rugby league

Panthers make club history with NRL win

Penrith have defeated the Warriors 18-12 in Gosford to set a club record nine straight NRL wins to return to the top of the ladder.

rugby league

Warriors adviser Finch in possible breach

Brett Finch has been isolated from the Warriors' biosecurity bubble as the NRL investigates a possible breach of their COVID-19 protocols.

news

memorial

Camaraderie of World War II remembered

Australia's role in defeating the evils of Nazism has been remembered on the 75th anniversary of the World War II.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins boots Cats to AFL win over Power

A vintage Tom Hawkins performance powered Geelong to a 60-point AFL win over Port Adelaide on Friday.

world

virus diseases

Global virus flare-ups lead to mask orders

New restrictions have been imposed in several European countries as governments attempt to get a grip on rising rates of coronavirus infections.