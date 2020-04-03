Discover Australian Associated Press

Two women in the NT have been confirmed as having coronavirus, as self-isolation checks continue. Image by Will Zwar/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Two NT returned travellers get COVID-19

By Greg Roberts

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 13:49:31

Two Northern Territory women have been diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total cases in the Territory to 21.

All cases have been acquired interstate or overseas with no community transmissions or deaths.

A Darwin woman in her 20s tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Bali on flight JQ82 on March 20.

She had been in self-quarantine since that time and is now in Royal Darwin Hospital.

Passengers on flight JQ82 should be in self-quarantine until Friday this week.

If they feel unwell they are urged to contact their doctor or the Centre for Disease Control to arrange testing for COVID-19, an NT Government statement said.

An Alice Springs woman who recently returned from the Gold Coast was also diagnosed with the virus.

She is in the care of Alice Springs Hospital after being in self-quarantine since her return.

Under national medical guidelines, contact tracing on her flights is not required due to the delay between her return and becoming unwell.

