SA's top medical officer Nicola Spurrier says the state now has two cases of community transmission. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Two SA virus patients in ICU, cases at 197

By Emily Cosenza and Tim Dornin

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 17:59:45

Two people with the coronavirus have been admitted to intensive care in Adelaide, the first cases in South Australia to require such treatment.

But Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says both men, aged 68 and 76, are in a stable condition.

No other COVID-19 patients in hospital need intensive treatment and many are being cared for at home.

Professor Spurrier says another 27 cases were confirmed in SA on Wednesday, taking the state’s total to 197.

She says two cases are now thought to represent wider community transmission, reinforcing the need for the lockdown measures being imposed across the country.

“It is important for people to know that this (virus) is now in our community,” Prof Spurrier said.

“Do not be complacent. Every one of us needs to be doing the right thing.”

South Australia has now conducted 20,000 tests for COVID-19 with another 1300 people, regarded as close contacts to other cases, being contacted daily to check if they have developed symptoms.

Also in SA on Wednesday, the government announced plans to provide hotel accommodation to frontline medical staff so they have a “sanctuary”, to better protect themselves and their families.

The accommodation will be available on a priority basis for those who work in the direct clinical care of coronavirus patients and is expected to be available within weeks.

Premier Steven Marshall said South Australians needed to look after one another like never before.

“South Australia’s health professionals are heroes of our efforts to combat COVID-19 and it’s vital that we look after those who look after us,” Mr Marshall said.

“Providing hotel accommodation will not only offer a sanctuary for health workers during the difficult days ahead but will also give them peace of mind that they are minimising any risk to their families at undue risk.”

The recruitment and training of nurses and midwives will also be fast-tracked to ensure there are enough frontline medical staff to handle the crisis.

As part of the strategy, student nurses will work in multi-disciplinary teams in sample collection centres, testing clinics and at border screening.

SA Health chief nurse and midwifery officer Jenny Hurley said nurses and midwives played an important role in educating the community in the fight to protect and minimise the spread.

“From intensive care, aged care to the emergency department, our nurses are contributing to protecting our community against this global pandemic,” Ms Hurley said. 

