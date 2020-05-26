Discover Australian Associated Press

Moriah College has been closed till next week after a student tested positive for the coronavirus. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 22:40:56

Two private schools in Sydney’s eastern suburbs have closed after positive coronavirus cases were discovered.

Waverley College and Moriah College both confirmed on Tuesday the schools had closed after students tested positive to COVID-19 as the state recorded just two new cases.

Waverley College, where a year seven boy tested positive, was evacuated within 90 minutes of learning about the case, a spokeswoman told AAP. 

The school, which reopened last Monday, is undertaking deep cleaning and will advise parents about its restart date after hearing from NSW Health. 

Moriah College closed about midday after it received confirmation from NSW Health a pupil, who was on campus on May 21, had tested positive to COVID-19.

The college, which started bringing students back on May 7, said in a statement it had activated its evacuation plan and was planning to reopen next week, with teaching to continue online until then. 

The evacuations come as public school students returned to full-time classroom learning on Monday and more people headed back to on-site work.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the absentee rate at NSW schools on Monday was 14 per cent, only marginally higher than the average 10 per cent rate.

Almost 3100 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW, with almost 457,000 people tested for the virus across the state.

The state’s death toll remains at 50 and one person is currently in intensive care.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance on Tuesday announced a special team of 80 workers would monitor 11,000 CCTV cameras inside the Rail Operations Centre at Alexandria to ensure physical distancing is being observed across Sydney’s train network.

The state government announced $12.8 million on Tuesday to help domestic and family violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Stop Public Threats campaign was also launched to target xenophobia which has been exacerbated by the virus. 

