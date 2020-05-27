Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Moriah College has been closed till next week after a student tested positive for the coronavirus. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 08:00:15

NSW school closures will be the “new normal” under coronavirus easing Premier Gladys Berejiklian says, after two private schools in Sydney’s eastern were closed for cleaning following positive cases among students.

Waverley College and Moriah College both confirmed on Tuesday the schools had closed after students tested positive to COVID-19, as the state recorded just two new cases.

Waverley College, where a year seven boy tested positive, was evacuated within 90 minutes of learning about the case, a spokeswoman told AAP. 

The school, which reopened last Monday, is undertaking deep cleaning and will advise parents about its restart date after hearing from NSW Health. 

Moriah College closed about midday after it received confirmation from NSW Health a pupil, who was on campus on May 21, had tested positive to COVID-19.

The college, which started bringing students back on May 7, said in a statement it had activated its evacuation plan and hoped to reopen for face-to-face teaching from next week.

Ms Berejiklian on Wednesday encouraged anyone connected to the schools to seek testing and said the source of the respective cases remained unknown.

She said case numbers across the state are very low and denied jumping the gun in returning to classrooms so quickly.

“Not at all. It was time to go back to school. Unfortunately this is the new normal during the pandemic. It will happen again,” Ms Berejiklian told the Nine Network.

“It is a very big coincidence two students in close proximity happened to get it when we have had very low numbers of students actually getting the disease.

“It means we have to be prepared for this to happen again … because this happens in two schools with one student each doesn’t mean you shut down the entire system.”

The evacuations came a day after public school students returned to full-time classroom learning on Monday and more people headed back to on-site work.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the absentee rate at NSW schools on Monday was 14 per cent, only marginally higher than the average 10 per cent rate.

Almost 3100 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW, with almost 457,000 people tested for the virus across the state and one person currently in intensive care.

The state’s death toll remains at 50.

The state government announced $12.8 million on Tuesday to help domestic and family violence during the COVID-19 pandemic and a “Stop Public Threats” campaign was also launched to target xenophobia exacerbated by the crisis.

Ms Berejiklian, meanwhile, reiterated on Wednesday she’d like the NSW-Queensland border to reopen despite the intransigence of Queensland counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk.

She denied the debate over state borders had turned nasty.

“There is no point being elected to this role and not expressing what you feel is in the best interest of your citizens,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We have invited everybody from Australia to move freely through NSW from June 1.

“If you live in Tweed or northern NSW and you have relatives or services you access on the other side of the border it has been very difficult for them.”

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Leifer's alleged victims welcome ruling

Former Melbourne student Dassi Erlich says she is relieved after an Israeli court ruled her alleged abuser Malka Leifer is fit to face an extradition trial.

epidemic and plague

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19

Two schools in Sydney's eastern suburbs have closed after positive coronavirus cases among two students as most children returned to classrooms full-time.

politics

Workplace reforms 'worth it': union boss

Simplifying awards and fixing enterprise bargaining agreements is worth it for working people, the head of one of Australia's peak unions says.

epidemic and plague

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19

Two schools in Sydney's eastern suburbs have closed after positive coronavirus cases among two students, as most children returned to classrooms full-time.

virus diseases

Live export ship crew brings virus to WA

A federal government department says it didn't know six crew on board a live export ship had fever before they docked in WA and tested positive to COVID-19.

news

crime, law and justice

Leifer's alleged victims welcome ruling

Former Melbourne student Dassi Erlich says she is relieved after an Israeli court ruled her alleged abuser Malka Leifer is fit to face an extradition trial.

sport

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

world

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

An Israeli court has ruled alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, opening a way for her return to Australia.