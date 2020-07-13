Discover Australian Associated Press

Authorities have urged people to listen to health advice, with Queensland "not out of the woods". Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld ‘well prepared’ for a second outbreak

By AAP

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 13:15:47

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland is well prepared for a potential second wave of COVID-19 even though the state has just three active cases and recorded no positive tests overnight.

She said government departments have, at her request, recently completed planning exercises in anticipation of community transmission outbreaks.

Her revelation comes two days after Queensland reopened its borders to all states and territories except Victorians, where COVID-19 is surging again with 273 cases recorded overnight.

There are more than 1400 active cases in Victoria where Melbourne suburbs are in lockdown.

“We know that Victoria is going through a very tough time. I have acknowledged that could happen to anyone, anywhere at any times as well and that is why we need to be ready,” Ms Palaszczuk said

“During last week I tasked departments in my government to continually do exercise planning.

“Just like we do for cyclones and bushfires and floods… we will continue to be prepared for COVID outbreaks.” 

Even though there were zero new cases in Queensland overnight, Ms Palaszczuk says it’s not because the state has become complacent, with 3700 tests conducted on Saturday.

The news of zero cases comes as Ms Palaszczuk announced former world champion boxer Jeff Horn will take on Tim Tszyu at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium in August.

She said capacity for the event will be capped at around 16,000 and seats be priced from $29.

It was a busy day for the premier as she also opened Brisbane’s new runway.

The runway took eight years to construct at a cost of more than $1 billion and will double Brisbane Airport’s capacity for aircraft movements.

She said the runway would not only accommodate more passenger planes but also freight services which alone were “worth billions” to Queensland’s economy.

“This is setting up Queensland for the future,” she told reporters.

The first flight to depart the new runway headed to Cairns as thousands of more tourists crossed the border at Coolangatta on Sunday.

Police have intercepted more than 32,000 vehicles entering Queensland since July 3 and have turned away 1542 people.

Queensland’s airports are also teeming with interstate arrivals keen to soak up the sun and warmer weather, with 4500 expected to touch down over the weekend.

