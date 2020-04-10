U2 donates to Irish medical workers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
U2 has donated 10 million euros to help battle COVID-19 in Ireland. Image by Sam Wundke/AAP PHOTOS

Health

U2 donates to Irish medical workers

By AAP

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 15:46:21

Irish rock band U2 has donated 10 million euros ($A17.6 million) to aid the fight against coronavirus in Ireland, local media reports say.

The money will be used to support health care workers and to source and buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff.

Some of the medical equipment financed by the group led by singer Bono has already arrived at Dublin airport, Irish television RTE reported.

Other companies have also participated in the campaign to obtain medical aid, which has been flown in by aircraft company Avolon and airline Aer Lingus.

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar praised their efforts: “Govt has ordered what in normal times would be a 13 year supply of PPE. Even so, all assistance from private sector and general public is welcome,” he tweeted. 

The band has been involved in a number of social and political projects for years.

According to official figures from Wednesday evening, almost 6000 people in Ireland have been infected with the new coronavirus, while 235 have died as a reult of complications from it. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

NRL players union boss Clint Newton wants to reopen talks with the league about how much the players will get paid this season.

rugby league

NRL insist they're working with government

The NRL hasn't discussed its plan to resume its competition next month with NSW health minister Brad Hazzard.

rugby league

NRL open to extended TV deal: V'landys

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL are open to looking at a reworked and extended television rights deal when it meets with broadcasters next week.

rugby league

NRL eye contingencies for contamination

The NRL will look at ways games can be made up in their reworked schedule in the event someone catches coronavirus and matches have to be postponed.

rugby league

NRL veteran questions mooted May return

Former Rugby League Players' Association representative James Graham says fans should be cautious about the mooted May 28 resumption of the NRL.

news

politics

Australia 'on cusp' of virus dying out

Australia is close to the point at which COVID-19 cases begin to decline, but only if social distancing continues, the deputy chief medical officer says.

sport

rugby league

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

NRL players union boss Clint Newton wants to reopen talks with the league about how much the players will get paid this season.

world

health

China says new coronavirus cases lower

There were 42 new coronavirus cases in China over the past 24 hours, compared to an increase of 61 a day earlier, the nation's health commission says.