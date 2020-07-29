Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
ASX-listed Infigen had been the target of a dueling takeover bids. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

merger, acquisition and takeover

UAC lifts stake in Infigen

By AAP

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 15:42:59

UAC Energy Holdings, a unit of Philippines conglomerate Ayala Corp, has raised its stake in Infigen Energy to just under 20 per cent after failing to secure control of the Australian wind farm operator.

UAC on Wednesday said in a stock exchange filing it now holds 19.94 per cent of Infigen’s shares, up from 13.4 per cent as of June 9. 

It raised the stake on Tuesday, buying shares at prices between 92.5 and 93 cents, the filing showed.

UAC’s off-market takeover offer, at 86 cent per share, expired last Friday.

Its takeover bid was trumped by Spanish utility Iberdrola, which as of Tuesday had acquired 40.98 per cent stake in Infigen following a 92-cents-per-share offer.

UAC had said in a July 17 filing that it hadn’t made a final decision over what it would do in relation to its stake in Infigen if it didn’t acquire a significantly increased stake in the company.

Under takeover regulations, UAC cannot raise its stake beyond 20 per cent for six months, nor can it make a fresh offer for Infigen for four months after the expiry of the previous offer.

Infigen operates renewable assets with a capacity of about 670 megawatts across Australia and has another 700 megawatts under construction.

Infigen shares were trading at 92 cents on Wednesday, flat from Tuesday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

Melbourne and North Melbourne had been set to play their round-11 AFL clash in Hobart but will face off at Adelaide Oval due to Tasmanian COVID-19 restrictions.

Australian rules football

Giant out of hospital, targets AFL return

Sam Taylor hopes to return this AFL season but walking feels like a big win for the GWS defender after the worst experience of his life - a bacterial infection.

basketball

NBL players test positive for COVID-19

Melbourne United's NBL training has been suspended indefinitely with players Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui testing positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

V'landys sure border change won't stop NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says nothing has changed for the NRL playing in Queensland despite the border changes for Sydney residents.

Australian rules football

Roos' Daw ready for uplifting AFL comeback

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will make a fairytale AFL comeback, less than two years after suffering career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

news

virus diseases

Stricter gym rules as NSW on 'knife-edge'

NSW health authorities are concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases in densely populated eastern Sydney suburbs, while gyms will face tighter restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

Melbourne and North Melbourne had been set to play their round-11 AFL clash in Hobart but will face off at Adelaide Oval due to Tasmanian COVID-19 restrictions.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.