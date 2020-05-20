Discover Australian Associated Press

Uber is cutting another 3000 jobs on top of the 3700 positions it previously announced will end. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Uber axes more jobs, cuts back on projects

By Tina Bellon and Supantha Mukherjee

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 03:11:17

Uber will concentrate on its core businesses of ride-hailing and food delivery as it sheds about 3000 jobs in the second round of cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi told employees of the changes in an email on Monday, in addition to the 3700 job cuts Uber announced earlier this month.

Khosrowshahi also said the company plans to reduce investments in several “non-core projects”.

Shares in Uber rose 8 per cent to $US35.27 on the news.

In a separate regulatory filing, Uber on Monday said the lay-offs and restructuring measures are expected to generate $US1 billion ($A1.5 billion) in annual cost savings compared to pre-pandemic estimates.

Uber has been working on various other businesses, including the development of self-driving cars and a freight logistics network. 

Khosrowshahi did not directly mention these businesses in his email and a spokesman declined to comment beyond the email.

Khosrowshahi said Uber must establish itself as a self-sustaining enterprise no longer in need of outside capital, calling the company’s food delivery business Uber Eats the “next enormous growth opportunity”.

Uber is currently in talks with GrubHub to reinforce its food delivery business.

The ride-hailing business has suffered a near-total collapse as large parts of the US and the rest of the world shut to combat the spread of the virus.

Nearly two-thirds of Uber’s revenue is generated in the US and Canada, where stay-at-home orders were issued in the middle of March. 

The company said trip requests had plummeted 80 per cent globally in April, but were slowly recovering.

Khosrowshahi also said the company would wind down its office in Singapore over the next 12 months, and move to a new “hub” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Uber will also close down about 45 of its offices, including the one at Pier 70 in San Francisco. 

