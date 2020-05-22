Discover Australian Associated Press

UEFA'S Aleksander Ceferin believes there is no reason why the Euros can't go ahead in 2021. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

UEFA chief upbeat on Euros running in 2021

By AAP

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 23:33:04

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin expects the postponed Euro 2020 tournament to take place as scheduled next year.

The Euros, which were to be held across 12 host cities between June and July, were postponed in March until 2021 as coronavirus ravaged the global sporting calendar.

Ceferin had said last week that there were problems with three of the 12 host cities, while stressing these concerns would not prevent the tournament from going ahead.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El Mundoon Thursday, Ceferin remained bullish about the tournament taking place in 2021.

“Yes I would bet on it. I don’t see why it shouldn’t happen. I don’t think the virus will last forever,” Ceferin said.

“The situation is serious but it is improving and we are more careful now. We know more about the virus and for now I’m optimistic.”

While some leagues, such as the Bundesliga, have returned with others set to follow, games are being held without spectators for now and some experts have warned it will not be safe for fans to attend matches until there is a vaccine for the virus.

Ceferin, however, believes it will not be long before fans are back at football matches.

“I don’t like apocalyptic visions that say we should expect a second wave, a third or a fifth. People we know will die one day, but do we need to be worried now? Should we be fearful now? I don’t think so,” he said.

“We are ready (to hold the Euros) and we’re going to follow the recommendations of the health authorities. I’m absolutely sure that the good and old football with supporters will be back soon.”

