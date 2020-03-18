UK actor Elba tests positive for virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Idris Elba, 47, says he is isolating himself from others after he tested positive for coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

UK actor Elba tests positive for virus

By AAP

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 06:14:07

British actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Elba, who starred in TV drama The Wire and movie Avengers: Infinity War, said in a Twitter post he has no symptoms but is isolating himself from others. 

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing… No panic,” Elba, 47, wrote.

Elba said he had taken the test because he found out on Friday he had been exposed to someone who had contracted the disease. He did not identify the person.

“Stay positive. Don’t freak out,” he said in a video accompanying the Twitter post.

Elba was the second major Hollywood celebrity to announce he has the virus. 

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced last week that they both contracted the disease while working on a film in Australia.

Latest sport

soccer

FFA relieved as Phoenix head to Australia

FFA chief executive James Johnson has admitted he is relieved Wellington Phoenix are heading to Australia to complete the A-League season.

sports event

Japan's PM says G7 backs 'complete' Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled, though opinion polls at home urge postponement.

Australian rules football

D-Day dawns for AFL season

The AFL is set to make a definitive call on Wednesday about whether round one of the 2020 season will go ahead amid the coronavirus crisis.

sport

AFL still in limbo as NBL grand finals off

The start of the AFL season remains in limbo as the NBL grand final series has been halted amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

basketball

NBL finals cancelled, Wildcats stake claim

The Wildcats are sure they deserve the title but the NBL are yet to confirm a winner after cancelling the last two games of the grand final series.

news

health

'Be considerate': plea to grocery shoppers

Aldi, Coles, IGA and Woolworths are asking customers to be considerate of each other and staff in the wake of widespread panic buying.

sport

soccer

FFA relieved as Phoenix head to Australia

FFA chief executive James Johnson has admitted he is relieved Wellington Phoenix are heading to Australia to complete the A-League season.

world

virus diseases

Parisians flee city as lockdown begins

A looming lockdown has prompted many Parisians to flee the city to the countryside.