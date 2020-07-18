UK councils get more powers on lockdowns

Britain’s local authorities will have more powers to impose coronavirus lockdowns from Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

He said on Friday councils would be able to close specific premises, shut public outdoor spaces and cancel events.

“These powers will enable local authorities to act more quickly in response to outbreaks where speed is paramount,” Johnson said at a Downing Street media conference.

He said the government would stop telling people to work from home and give more discretion to employers to decide whether it was safe for staff to return to their workplaces.

“From the 1st of August, we will update our advice on going to work,” Johnson said.

“Instead of government telling people to work from home, we’re going to give employers more discretion and ask them to make decisions about how their staff can work safely,” he said.

Johnson said normal life would not return in full until November at the earliest, cautioning that nightclubs and soft play areas needed to remain closed while wedding receptions would have to remain capped.

He said from October, audiences at sports stadiums would be allowed. But he said the government would look for a more significant return to normality from November.

Meanwhile, health minister Matt Hancock has ordered a review into how coronavirus deaths are reported in England after academics had said the daily figures might be unreliable and include people who had died of other causes, an official said.

The government official, who asked not to be named, said an announcement of the review might be made later on Friday.

The way Public Health England (PHE), a government agency responsible for managing infectious disease outbreaks, calculates the figures in England means they might look worse than in other parts of the United Kingdom, according to two academics.

Yoon Loke, from the University of East Anglia, and Carl Heneghan, from the University of Oxford, said PHE cross-checked the latest notifications of deaths against a database of positive test results – so anyone who had tested positive could be recorded as dying from the virus.

In a blog called “Why no one can recover from COVID-19 in England”, the academics say patients who test positive for COVID, but are successfully treated, will still be counted as dying from the virus if they have a heart attack or are run over by a bus three months later.

The Department for Health and Social Care did not have any immediate comment.