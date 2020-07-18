UK councils get more powers on lockdowns

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Britain's PM Boris Johnson has given more powers to local councils to impose COVID-19 lockdowns. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

UK councils get more powers on lockdowns

By AAP

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 20:44:04

Britain’s local authorities will have more powers to impose coronavirus lockdowns from Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

He said on Friday councils would be able to close specific premises, shut public outdoor spaces and cancel events.

“These powers will enable local authorities to act more quickly in response to outbreaks where speed is paramount,” Johnson said at a Downing Street media conference.

He said the government would stop telling people to work from home and give more discretion to employers to decide whether it was safe for staff to return to their workplaces.

“From the 1st of August, we will update our advice on going to work,” Johnson said.

“Instead of government telling people to work from home, we’re going to give employers more discretion and ask them to make decisions about how their staff can work safely,” he said. 

Johnson said normal life would not return in full until November at the earliest, cautioning that nightclubs and soft play areas needed to remain closed while wedding receptions would have to remain capped.

He said from October, audiences at sports stadiums would be allowed. But he said the government would look for a more significant return to normality from November.

Meanwhile, health minister Matt Hancock has ordered a review into how coronavirus deaths are reported in England after academics had said the daily figures might be unreliable and include people who had died of other causes, an official said.

The government official, who asked not to be named, said an announcement of the review might be made later on Friday.

The way Public Health England (PHE), a government agency responsible for managing infectious disease outbreaks, calculates the figures in England means they might look worse than in other parts of the United Kingdom, according to two academics.

Yoon Loke, from the University of East Anglia, and Carl Heneghan, from the University of Oxford, said PHE cross-checked the latest notifications of deaths against a database of positive test results – so anyone who had tested positive could be recorded as dying from the virus.

In a blog called “Why no one can recover from COVID-19 in England”, the academics say patients who test positive for COVID, but are successfully treated, will still be counted as dying from the virus if they have a heart attack or are run over by a bus three months later.

The Department for Health and Social Care did not have any immediate comment.

Latest sport

rugby league

Manly hold on to shock Parramatta in NRL

Manly have held out a late Parramatta comeback to beat the Eels 22-18 in their NRL clash at Brookvale.

rugby union

Brumbies edge Waratahs in Super Rugby AU

A late try has enabled the unbeaten Brumbies to edge their Super Rugby AU clash with the Waratahs 24-23 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Cats' AFL star Ablett returns to Melbourne

Star Geelong AFL forward Gary Ablett has returned home to Melbourne from Western Australia to be with his wife and son.

soccer

Buhagiar helps Sydney close in on Plate

A late double from Trent Buhagiar has given Sydney a 3-1 home win over Wellington to virtually wrap up the A-League Premier's Plate for the Sky Blues.

news

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as three deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 119.

sport

rugby league

Manly hold on to shock Parramatta in NRL

Manly have held out a late Parramatta comeback to beat the Eels 22-18 in their NRL clash at Brookvale.

world

virus diseases

World adds 1m virus cases in 100 hours

The global coronavirus count is accelerating, with the world adding one million new cases in the last 100 days, compared to three months for the first.