UK Big Issue print edition put on hold

The UK edition of the Big Issue magazine will stop being sold on the streets as growing numbers of people stay away from towns and cities because of the coronavirus crisis.

The move is aimed at safeguarding the health of the vendors who usually sell the magazine, many of whom are homeless.

“Coronavirus is an unprecedented threat to public health,” Big Issue founder Lord John Bird said.

“Our sellers, many of whom are homeless, are already highly vulnerable and it is only right that we act now to protect their welfare at this critical time.”

There will be no paper copies of the magazine on sale from next week but a digital version will be available online, with half the money going to the vendors.

The Big Issue is working on a system to get money and food to its vendors, numbering between 1500 and 2000, who normally sell about 60,000 copies of the magazine every week.

Lord Bird told the PA news agency he wanted to make sure the most vulnerable people were protected from catching the virus while still having money to survive.

“In the coming months, 29 years of trade and support of the Big Issue for vendors could well be destroyed,” he said.

“Our income comes from street sales. We are one of the only social business that operates exclusively on the streets, where the crisis of homelessness is most manifest,” he added.

“We urgently need 60,000 people to go online and provide us with financial support or else in a short period of time our resources will be depleted.”

Since its launch in 1991, more than 200 million copies of the Big Issue have been sold by more than 100,000 vulnerable people.