Raab says UK virus plan ‘is working’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The UK government is expected to extend anti-coronavirus restrictions later this week. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Raab says UK virus plan ‘is working’

By PA Reporters

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 11:39:52

The UK government has insisted its plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic “is working” but warned the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted this week.

With PM Boris Johnson still recuperating from his own Covid-19 illness, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab showed cautious optimism as he revealed the latest data suggested the UK was “starting to win this struggle”.

There have been 11,329 deaths in the UK – the fifth highest toll in the world.

Raab said the virus was not yet past its peak and it was “far too early” to talk about relaxing the measures, with reports suggesting the lockdown will be extended for at least another three weeks.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, he praised the public for staying at home over the Easter weekend, and added: 

“Our plan is working. Please stick with it, and we’ll get through this crisis together.”

Scientists advising the government are expected to meet this week to review the latest figures, but Raab insisted it was crucial that “we do not take our eye off the ball” with regards to social distancing.

But experts have warned that the public’s strong support for lockdown measures “won’t last” unless the government tells the nation about how they will be eased.

Professor Linda Bauld, of the University of Edinburgh, said the public was steeling itself for a continuation of the lockdown, amid an atmosphere where support for the measures remains high, compliance is generally good and concern about the virus is at the forefront of people’s minds.

“But this won’t last,” she warned.

“The social, economic and health effects of lockdown are accumulating.

“There will come a tipping point when the cost of the current restrictions outweighs the benefits.”

She added: “Sooner rather than later, government needs to share the possible options with the public and be transparent about the costs and benefits of each, rather than continually evading questions on this, as is currently the case.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors fuming over NRL restart silence

The Warriors are furious questions around their involvement in an NRL restart have gone unanswered just days out from their possible departure for Australia.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

news

inquiry

Hopes for action from bushfires inquiry

The national bushfires royal commission will hold online hearings amid coronavirus restrictions, in a bid to get advice to government before next fire season.

sport

rugby league

Warriors fuming over NRL restart silence

The Warriors are furious questions around their involvement in an NRL restart have gone unanswered just days out from their possible departure for Australia.

world

health

Trump halts US payments to WHO

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.