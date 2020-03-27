Discover Australian Associated Press

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK have risen to 9529, with 463 Britons dying. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

UK deaths from virus outbreak rise to 463

By AAP

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 11:08:56

The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has risen from 422 to 463, the British government says, adding that more than 9500 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK have risen to 9529 as of Wednesday, compared to 8077 cases as of Tuesday, the statement added.

The government is anticipating a peaking of coronavirus cases in Britain in the coming weeks and has appealed to manufacturers to supply the National Health Service with the appropriate requirements.

Britain had been in talks with over 3000 businesses about supplying ventilators to quickly increase the health service’s capacity. 

The country’s existing stock of about 5000-8000 ventilators is inadequate if cases jump as predicted.

Britain has ordered 10,000 medical ventilators designed at breakneck speed by vacuum cleaner-maker Dyson, according to an internal email to Dyson’s staff, which was seen by Reuters.

Separately, over 170,000 people have signed up to help the NHS tackle the outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay at home to halt the spread of the virus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

