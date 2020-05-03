UK doctors identify kids’ syndrome

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
UK doctors say children typically suffer only mild symptoms when infected with COVID-19. Image by April Fonti/AAP PHOTOS

Health

UK doctors identify kids’ syndrome

By AAP

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 04:55:21

British doctors have published a working definition of a rare inflammatory syndrome affecting children that may be linked to COVID-19, which they hope will help other physicians identify cases.

In a statement on Friday, the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health said it was releasing a detailed definition of the syndrome, including the symptoms seen in children, diagnostic tests that should be used and potential treatments.

The group stressed that “it remains unclear whether COVID-pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome is caused by COVID-19” and emphasized that to date, only about 20 children in Britain and a small number across Europe have been identified.

Children remain among the least affected group by COVID-19 and typically suffer only mild symptoms when infected.

Earlier this week, Britain’s Pediatric Intensive Care Society said there was “growing concern” that either a COVID-19 related syndrome was emerging in children or that a different, unidentified disease might be responsible.

Similar warnings were issued by pediatric groups in Spain and Italy and cases have been noted in Belgium, France and the US.

Latest sport

rugby league

Nomadic Warriors bound for Australia

The Warriors will have the chance to apply for a player switch if any of their squad needs to return to New Zealand once they arrive in Australia on Sunday.

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

cricket

Khawaja shocked by CA cash-flow crisis

Usman Khawaja says he was shocked, confused and disappointed to see Cricket Australia stand down so many workers because of cash-flow problems.

Australian rules football

AFL chief targets October grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan is increasingly confident the 2020 premiership season can be completed by the end of October.

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

news

health

Vic coronavirus situation is 'fragile'

The Victorian government has warned that control of the COVID-19 pandemic remains fragile amid revelations of a new outbreak.

sport

rugby league

Nomadic Warriors bound for Australia

The Warriors will have the chance to apply for a player switch if any of their squad needs to return to New Zealand once they arrive in Australia on Sunday.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.