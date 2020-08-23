Discover Australian Associated Press

UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says the government will extend a ban on evicting tenants. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

UK extends ban on evicting tenants

By Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill

August 23, 2020

The British government says it will extend a ban on evicting tenants from social or private rented accommodation for another four weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The moratorium on evictions, which has been in place for five months, had been due to expire on Sunday.

The government also said there will be a six-month notice period for evicting tenants, meaning renters cannot be evicted until March next year.

The ban on evictions was introduced to give greater protection to millions of renters who may be experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

“I know this year has been challenging and all of us are still living with the effects of COVID-19. That is why today I am announcing a further 4 week ban on evictions,” housing minister Robert Jenrick said.

Australian rules football

Richmond overpower Essendon in AFL

Richmond have defeated Essendon by 12 points in Saturday night's AFL match in Darwin.

rugby league

Souths make history to punish sorry Manly

South Sydney appear bound for the NRL finals after all but knocking Manly out of contention with a 56-16 drubbing at ANZ Stadium.

rugby league

Tedesco stars in Leichhardt homecoming

Superstar fullback James Tedesco has made a triumphant return to Leichhardt Oval, leading the Sydney Roosters to a 38-16 NRL win over his old West Tigers team.

Australian rules football

Power survive Hawks shock in AFL

Port Adelaide maintained top spot on the AFL ladder with a tense 10-point win over Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom could miss rest of AFL season

Collingwood have confirmed Steele Sidebottom will head home from their Queensland hub for family reasons after Monday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne.

politics

Pressure on states over stimulus, borders

The federal government is calling on states to ease restrictions on regional Australia while the Reserve Bank wants them to dig deep to help the economy.

Australian rules football

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.