England virus rules eased, economy plunges

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The UK is loosening restrictions very gradually, fearing a second peak of infections. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

England virus rules eased, economy plunges

By Alistair Smout

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 17:58:55

England has tentatively begun easing its coronavirus lockdown, with some people who cannot do their jobs at home urged to return to work, as stark economic data showed the disastrous impact of the pandemic.

The worst-hit country in Europe with more than 40,000 deaths from COVID-19 according to official data, Britain has been in extensive lockdown since March 23.

As of Wednesday morning, people in manufacturing and certain other sectors were being asked to return to work if they could.

GDP data released on Wednesday showed the economy shrank by a record 5.8 per cent in March compared with February, and the April data is likely to be even worse as the country was under lockdown for the entire month.

The government is loosening restrictions very gradually, for fear of triggering a second peak of infections. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the process as a “supremely difficult” balancing act.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have semi-autonomous governments, are sticking with a “stay at home” message for now, leaving England, to take the lead in sending some people back to work.

The government has faced a barrage of criticism that its new guidance – “Stay alert, control the virus, save lives” – is confusing.

Appearing on Sky News TV, transport minister Grant Shapps was asked why estate agents were being allowed to restart house viewings when people could not have their own relatives to visit.

“The truth of the matter is, you have to start somewhere. The lockdown message was very straightforward – it was just stay at home. Now as we start to unlock, of course, there have to be decisions made,” Shapps said.

“There is no perfect way of doing this, and we’d ask people to use their common sense … Right now, there has to be a cut-off somewhere.”

Workers are being advised to avoid public transport if at all possible and schools remain closed, prompting questions about how parents and people who cannot get to work by other means are supposed to apply the new guidance.

Employers face the daunting task of creating safe environments for their staff, with detailed guidance on one-way systems at entry and exit points and in stairwells, spacing out workstations and other minutiae.

For those still working from home or unable to work, there is only a very slight change in the regime. People are now allowed out to exercise more than once a day, and two people from separate households are allowed to meet outdoors as long as they keep two metres apart.

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said officers would still be encouraging people to go home if they were out for reasons other than the authorised exercise, shopping for essentials, health or work.

Fines for transgressions have been increased.

Latest sport

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren for the 2021 season.

rugby league

Don't bow to NRL minority: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold can't see why the NRL would force his side to play home games in NSW to cater for players that have not had the flu shot.

rugby league

Cartwright dodges jab on 'medical grounds'

Bryce Cartwright has avoided a flu shot on medical grounds, leaving him free to join his Gold Coast teammates in training for a May 28 NRL restart.

rugby league

NRL referees dispute set to turn ugly

Professional Rugby League Match Officials have lodged a dispute notice with the Fair Work Commission following the NRL's change to one referee.

Australian rules football

Port and Crows destined for AFL hubs

Port Adelaide's preference is to relocate to a Queensland hub after South Australian health officials rejected travel exemptions for the state's two AFL clubs.

news

epidemic and plague

Some restrictions on NSW pubs, clubs eased

Pubs and clubs will be able to open for food service as NSW continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions but not all venues are excited by the decision.

sport

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren for the 2021 season.

world

epidemic and plague

'New normals' tried as virus rules relaxed

The world is adapting to the realities of life with COVID-19, finding ways to cope with the "new normal" as countries try to salvage their battered economies.