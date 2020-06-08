Discover Australian Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to ease COVID-19 restrictions. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Johnson to unveil plan to rebuild Britain

By By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

June 8, 2020

2020-06-08 08:56:46

Boris Johnson will unveil his plan to “rebuild Britain” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, amid reports he wants to ease lockdown restrictions quickly to save millions of jobs.

The prime minister is expected to use a major speech to effectively relaunch the Conservatives’ domestic agenda after the government’s attention turned to the Covid-19 crisis, during which the Tories’ poll rating has plummeted.

Johnson will this week chair a meeting of his Cabinet to update them on the next lockdown-easing steps for a number of sectors, which are expected to take effect from June 15.

The Sunday Times reported that the PM will unveil plans to ease restrictions on weddings and funerals from next month, as well as possible measures to reopen hairdressers before July 4.

And the paper said Johnson has told Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to secure “travel corridor” deals with holiday hotspots by June 28.

Downing Street announced on Saturday night that churches and other places of worship are set to open for private prayer from June 15, but worship groups, weddings and other services will still not be permitted.

The PM is said to have signed off on plans to reopen the economy after being warned by Business Secretary Alok Sharma that a failure to reopen the hospitality sector could cost 3.5 million jobs. Johnson reportedly replied: “Christ!”

However, there are concerns that the reproduction rate of coronavirus is dangerously high – with a report by Public Health England and Cambridge University placing the R value just above 1 in the North West.

If R is 1 or higher, the virus will spread exponentially through the population, while a value less than 1 indicates the virus is in decline.

The Sunday Telegraph, meanwhile, reported that the prime minister would outline plans to accelerate major infrastructure projects – including pledges to build 40 new hospitals and key road upgrades – in a speech in the coming weeks.

Johnson is also said to want to fast-track recruitment campaigns for doctors and nurses to increase the NHS’s resilience before next northern winter.

A Whitehall source told the paper that “getting the immediate crisis under control remains the prime minister’s main focus”, but said the Government is “also preparing for tough economic times ahead”.

