Britain has marked VE Day's 75th anniversary silently and in isolation. Image by EPA PHOTO

war

UK falls silent on VE Day 75th anniversary

By Michael Drummond

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 21:04:59

The UK has fallen silent to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Millions across the country paused at 11:00am on Friday to remember those who served in the Second World War, and the price so many paid for freedom.

The poignant moment was led by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who each laid a wreath at a memorial near Balmoral.

Charles wore Highland Day Dress and medals.

The Duchess of Cornwall placed spring flowers on the memorial, which she picked from the garden at Birkhall.

Veterans and members of the public, unable to gather by their local war memorials as normal, quietly reflected in their homes.

Friday marks 75 years since the formal acceptance by the Allies of Nazi Germany’s surrender.

And while the COVID-19 lockdown makes huge gatherings like those of 1945 impossible, commemorations are taking place at home and online across the UK.

The RAF staged flypasts across the country, with the Red Arrows soaring through the sky above Buckingham Palace and the London Eye, and Typhoon fighter jets flying over Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

The anniversary will also be marked with virtual street parties and a national sing-a-long to Dame Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again.

In a special message broadcast on Friday morning on the Royal British Legion’s livestream, Dame Vera gave her thanks to the wartime generation.

Read by actress Lesley Sharp, it said: “As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, what a perfect opportunity for me to say thank you to everyone who did their bit to help us fight for freedom.

“Not only our wonderful air force, navy and army, but all the munitions workers in factories, those who broke the codes, the land girls and everyone else in the country.”

In a letter to veterans, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said despite the ongoing lockdown, their efforts to defeat a “ruthless enemy” would not be forgotten.

“On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago.

“We cannot pay our tribute with the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past; your loved ones may be unable to visit in person,” he said.

“But please allow us, your proud compatriots, to be the first to offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered.”

Later on Friday, a Spitfire flypast is planned for a number of locations in the southeast, including a veterans’ care home in Worthing, West Sussex and Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead.

Captain Tom Moore, having raised more than STG32 million ($A61 million) in April for the NHS, will share his memories of wartime in an ITV documentary called Captain Tom’s War.

In it, he recalls having his spirits lifted by Dame Vera Lynn, whose songs include We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover.

And recalling VE Day on Good Morning Britain, he said: “It was a very important day and everyone concerned was absolutely very pleased that this was the end … the bombing of London, the bombing of other cities … had come to an end.

“It was a very, very happy day.”

His daughter Hannah said he would mark the day with “quiet celebrations” at home.

At 9:00pm, the Queen will address the nation in a televised message – the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio speech three-quarters of a century earlier.

