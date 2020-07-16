UK, France to mandate face masks in shops

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
UK and French residents will be ordered to wear face masks in public indoor spaces in coming weeks. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

UK, France to mandate face masks in shops

By Terry Spencer and Danica Kirka

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 03:28:14

Britain and France have announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces while Florida has surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths.

In Britain, officials announced they will require people to wear face masks starting on July 24, after weeks of dismissing their value.

“We are not out of the woods yet, so let us all do our utmost to keep this virus cornered and enjoy summer safely,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said masks will be required by August 1, after recent rave parties and widespread backsliding on social distancing raised concerns the virus may be starting to rebound.

Meanwhile Florida reported 132 additional deaths on Tuesday, topping the previous record for the state set just last week. 

The figure likely includes deaths from the past weekend that had not been previously reported.

Even so, the new deaths raised Florida’s seven-day average to 81 per day, more than double the figure of two weeks ago and now the second-highest in the US behind Texas. 

Doctors have predicted a surge in deaths as Florida’s daily reported cases have gone from about 2000 a day a month ago to over 12,000.

Disney officials announced that Hong Kong Disneyland Park is closing on Wednesday until further notice following the city’s decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced new coronavirus-related restrictions on Monday after 41 out of 52 newly reported infections were locally transmitted cases. 

Hong Kong has reported 250 new cases since July 6. 

In Thailand, where there have been no reports of locally transmitted cases for seven weeks, authorities have revised rules governing visitors from abroad after a breakdown in screening led to two infected foreigners posing a possible risk to public health.

The government said on Tuesday that diplomats will be asked to stay in state-supervised quarantine for 14 days, instead of self-isolating. 

And it is postponing the recently allowed entry of some foreign visitors so procedures can be changed.

India, which has the third-most cases after the US and Brazil, was rapidly nearing one million cases with a jump of more than 28,000 reported on Tuesday. 

It now has more than 906,000 cases, and accumulated more than 100,000 in just four days.

Its nationwide lockdown has largely ended, but the recent spikes have prompted several big cities to reimpose partial lockdowns. 

A 10-day lockdown that began on Tuesday in the southern city of Pune will allow only essential businesses such as milk shops, pharmacies, clinics and emergency services to open.

South Africa imposed tighter restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales, mandatory face masks in public places and an overnight curfew.

A surge in new infections pushed the African nation into the 10 worst-affected countries with nearly 300,000 confirmed cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL moves Victorian clubs into Queensland

The AFL is moving all Victorian clubs into Queensland hubs for the rest of the season.

Australian rules football

Cats brace for explosive Magpies star

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey is expected to return to AFL action in Thursday night's clash with Geelong at Perth's Optus Stadium.

soccer

A-League kicking on with NSW finish

FFA intends to complete the 2019-20 season in a NSW hub, releasing a revised fixture with just one match outside the state.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 13 stars

At least 13 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

news

health

Possible new virus case in South Australia

South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade says there may be a new COVID-19 case in the state, with results of a second test not due till Thursday.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL moves Victorian clubs into Queensland

The AFL is moving all Victorian clubs into Queensland hubs for the rest of the season.

world

politics

NZ opposition names new leader

The New Zealand National Party has named Judith Collins as its new leader only two months she is expected to take on Jacinda Ardern in the general election.