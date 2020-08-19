Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
UK education minister Gavin Williamson has apologised for the distress a marking system caused. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

UK minister defends govt over exams fiasco

By AAP

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 18:02:07

Britain’s education minister has tried to defend a U-turn over a school exam grading system used to replace cancelled tests, which opponents say is another example of the government’s incompetent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the government ditched a mathematical model used to assess grade predictions made by teachers which had lowered results for almost 40 per cent of students taking their main school-leaving exams.

University places depend on the results but many students found their grades had been downgraded, meaning they failed to meet their provisional offers.

The action only came after days of criticism of the algorithm from distraught students, angry teachers and disgruntled lawmakers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s own ruling Conservative Party as well as the opposition.

Opponents said the exams U-turn was the latest failing by Johnson’s government in its response to the pandemic, following criticism it was slow to impose a lockdown, failed to provide enough protective equipment to healthcare staff and bungled a plan to get pupils back to school.

More than 41,000 Britons have died in the pandemic, tens of thousands of jobs have been lost, and life is far from returning to normal.

“The Tories’ (Conservatives) handling of these results sums up their handling of this pandemic: incompetent,” opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Twitter.

Johnson and education minister Gavin Williamson were lampooned on the front pages of British newspapers on Tuesday after what the papers described as a “humiliating” U-turn, which days earlier the government had ruled out.

Facing the media on Tuesday, Williamson said the government had acted after realising there were “too many anomalies”, suggesting the blame lay with officials behind the algorithm.

“The right thing to do…when it was clear that the system wasn’t delivering what we believed, and what we’d been assured that it would do, and the fairness that we all expect it to deliver…then further action had to be taken, that’s what I did,” Williamson told Sky News.

A snap opinion poll published on Monday showed 75 per cent of respondents thought the government had handled the situation badly and 40 per cent thought Williamson should resign. He said he would not quit.

The change also puts pressure on universities, as more students have obtained the grades needed to get into their first choice institution. Williamson said the government was working on how to boost their capacity.

The government’s decision refers only to England.

Scotland faced a similar situation and changed its policy last week, and Wales and Northern Ireland have also dropped the algorithm method, which factored in the past performance of the schools as a whole.

Critics of the system said this disproportionately hit students from disadvantaged backgrounds. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Swans, AFL condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

rugby league

Annesley defends NRL process on Proctor

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

rugby league

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

news

crime

Receipts show Sydney slasher's paranoia

A cancer trial manager facing trial for slashing seven people in a Sydney park says it was ridiculous how constantly fearful he was about being attacked.

sport

Australian rules football

Swans, AFL condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

world

coup d'etat

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.