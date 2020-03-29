Discover Australian Associated Press

UK local authorities have been urged to get all rough sleepers into accommodation by the weekend. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

UK govt wants all rough sleepers housed

By Jemma Crew, PA Social Affairs Correspondent

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 12:53:27

The UK Government has asked local authorities in England to house all rough sleepers by the weekend, the charity Crisis said.

An email sent to homelessness managers and rough sleeping co-ordinators in every local authority, is quoted by the charity as saying: “As you know, this is a public health emergency.

“We are all redoubling our efforts to do what we possibly can at this stage to ensure that everybody is inside and safe by this weekend, and we stand with you in this.

The charity said the email was sent by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Crisis chief executive Jon Sparkes said: “The Government’s insistence that everyone sleeping rough should be housed by the weekend is a landmark moment – and the right thing to do.

“Questions remain about how local councils will be supported to do this, and whether additional funding, or assistance securing hotel rooms, will be made available.

“We also need to see a package of support so that, when the outbreak subsides, the outcome is not that people return to the streets.

“The Government has committed to ending rough sleeping by 2025 – this proves it can be done in 2020 if we make it the priority it deserves to be.”

To get “everyone in” by the weekend, Crisis says the Government should launch a national appeal for accommodation, which would include empty apartment blocks and hotels.

The Health and Social Care Committee of MPs, which met on Thursday, heard concerns that some hotels were resistant to making rooms available for homeless people.

Conservative MP for Watford, Dean Russell, said his impression was that hotels are open to helping NHS workers and people in care but “fear there might be damage to rooms or related issues” if they help the homeless.

A Ministry spokesman said: “We are working intensively with councils and the sector to get everyone who is sleeping rough off the streets and into appropriate accommodation – backed by Â£1.6 billion of additional funding for councils to respond to pressures during this national emergency.

cricket

Steve Smith leadership ban ends amid limbo

Steve Smith is now free to captain Australia again if called upon after his leadership ban from the ball-tampering scandal expired quietly over the weekend.

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pay deal keeps 18 clubs afloat: AFL boss

A week of tense negotiations between the AFL and the AFLPA has resulted in a new pay deal aimed at ensuring all 18 clubs survive the coronavirus shutdown.

Cruise ship passenger dies of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Queensland woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess has died from COVID-19 overnight, as the number of cases in the state rose to 656.

NZ records first coronavirus death

New Zealand has recorded its first COVID-19 related death after a woman aged in her 70s died on the West Coast of South Island..