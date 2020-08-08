Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A heatwave in the UK and France has authorities worried about crowding at beaches and parks. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

UK heat adds to virus health worries

By AAP

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 23:41:12

Thousands of people have sought refuge from soaring temperatures in Britain, mobbing beaches and parks despite warnings to keep their distance from others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With trips abroad curtailed, parks were crowded as people sought shade in temperatures predicted to rise to 37 degrees Celsius or maybe more.

Last week, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution carried out 30 rescues on just one beach on a single day in Cornwall.

“The beaches across the whole of the southwest are extremely busy at the moment with both locals who are holidaying at home this year and an influx of visitors to the region,” said Kitty Norman, a water safety expert at the charity. “The sheer volume of people making social distancing tricky is one thing to be conscious of before planning your trip to the beach.”

The heat wave comes amid concern about the reproduction rate of coronavirus rising in the UK to .81.

The mercury was also on the rise in France, where the national meteorological service Meteo-France placed 45 departments, including Paris and its inner suburbs, on orange alert – meaning that the public should be vigilant for a heatwave. Temperatures are set to rise to 42 degrees Celsius in parts of the country.

Britain’s Met Office warned the public to take precautions against dehydration and sunburn and be ready for a dramatic rise in temperatures following a rather cool week.

Public Health England advised people sheltering indoors to close curtains on windows facing the sun.

“This summer, many of us are spending more time at home due to COVID-19,” said Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, a consultant at Public Health England. “A lot of homes can overheat, so it’s important we continue to check on older people and those with underlying health conditions, particularly if they’re living alone and may be socially isolated.”

Britain’s 10 warmest years have occurred since 2002, with last year having seeing the hottest day on record at 38.7 Celsius in Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25.

Latest sport

rugby union

Waratahs crush Reds in Super Rugby rout

The NSW Waratahs have humbled the Queensland Reds 45-12 to breathe fresh life into their Super Rugby AU campaign.

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide topple Richmond in AFL

Port Adelaide defeated Richmond by 21 points in Saturday's AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

Australian rules football

Demons lose leaders Gawn, Viney in AFL

Melbourne captain Max Gawn and vice-captain Jack Viney are out of Sunday's clash against North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval because of injury.

Australian rules football

GWS star Ward receives death threats

GWS star Callan Ward has received death threats on social media after being awarded a controversial free kick in Friday night's AFL win against Essendon.

rugby league

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors' intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

news

politics

More deaths as Vic virus cases flatten

Victoria's Chief Health Officer says there is cause for optimism in the midst of more virus deaths, while the federal treasurer tells states to dig deeper.

sport

rugby union

Waratahs crush Reds in Super Rugby rout

The NSW Waratahs have humbled the Queensland Reds 45-12 to breathe fresh life into their Super Rugby AU campaign.

world

disaster and accident

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country's south.