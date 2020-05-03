Discover Australian Associated Press

UK officials say 122,347 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

UK hits testing target, death toll up 739

By Kate Holton

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 03:03:20

Britain has hit its target of carrying out 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day, health minister Matt Hancock says, stressing that the program was crucial to help ease the country’s lockdown.

Hancock set the target of 100,000 tests by the end of April after being criticised for moving too slowly compared to other countries like Germany.

Since then, the government has increased the number of drive-through testing sites and has sent out home tests to a wider number of eligible people.

At Friday’s news conference, Hancock said 122,347 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

“This unprecedented expansion in British testing capability is an incredible achievement,” he said.

“Testing is crucial to suppress the virus… It helps remove the worry. It helps keep people safe, and it will help us to unlock the lockdown.”

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying Britain had passed through the coronavirus peak, a mass testing program to gauge the spread of the virus through the population is seen as key to any easing of the social distancing measures that have all but shut down the economy and forced millions to stay at home.

The United Kingdom’s death toll from COVID-19 rose on Friday to 27,510, an increase of 739, according to figures that include deaths in hospital and in other settings like nursing homes.

The figure leaves the United Kingdom as the second-worst hit country in Europe behind Italy.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer renewed his criticism of the prime minister in an interview with the Evening Standard newspaper, saying Johnson had been “slow, slow at every turn”.

He called for testing to be ramped up to a quarter of a million tests every 24 hours and for 50,000 contact-tracers to be deployed to keep people safe.

The number of tests carried out each day has increased rapidly in recent days, and has risen from levels of about 10,000 per day in early April.

