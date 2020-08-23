Discover Australian Associated Press

The Cavern Club in Liverpool shut its doors in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

UK home of The Beatles set to reopen

By Jason Cairnduff

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 00:10:49

“It’s hot, it’s sweaty, it’s packed – that’s its reputation from back in the day with The Beatles, and it’s still a proper rock and roll venue,” says Jon Keats, director of the Liverpool cellar bar where Britain’s best-known musical export found fame.

That bittersweet sentence explains both why visitors from around the world flocked to the Cavern Club to pay homage to the 1960s musical phenomenon, and why now the airborne, highly contagious coronavirus pandemic threatens its future.

Keats shut his doors in March as the European wave of COVID-19 was hitting Spain and Italy hard and Britain was sliding towards its own crisis.

He expected to be closed for about a month.

Five months later, the club is still shut, the firm has lost more than 600,000 pounds ($A1.1 million) and 20 of its 120 employees have been laid off.

The once-thriving business, which also runs Beatles-themed tours of Liverpool and two other venues, is seeking help from government crisis funds and has calculated it can survive until March in a worst-case scenario.

But as the country adapts to a new life dominated by face masks and social distancing, Keats is due to reopen next week for International Beatleweek – a six day festival.

“I hate the phrase ‘new normal’, but you’ve got to look at your business differently,” Keats said ahead of the reopening that he hopes will prove the club can adapt and keep its loyal fanbase happy.

“It’s a good way of us looking at how we can do that with a mixture of live music and pre-recorded sets from bands from all over the world.”

To comply with government guidelines, only 150 people will be allowed into the venue, which normally holds 500.

That is a far cry from the screaming Beatles-era crushes, or its more recent incarnation as a tourist attraction-cum-music venue.

It will be a different vibe, said Keats, but it’s a start.

“We are closed, we are going to open, and the Cavern, ultimately, fingers crossed, won’t be going anywhere.”

Australian rules football

Richmond overpower Essendon in AFL

Richmond have defeated Essendon by 12 points in Saturday night's AFL match in Darwin.

rugby league

Souths make history to punish sorry Manly

South Sydney appear bound for the NRL finals after all but knocking Manly out of contention with a 56-16 drubbing at ANZ Stadium.

rugby league

Tedesco stars in Leichhardt homecoming

Superstar fullback James Tedesco has made a triumphant return to Leichhardt Oval, leading the Sydney Roosters to a 38-16 NRL win over his old West Tigers team.

Australian rules football

Power survive Hawks shock in AFL

Port Adelaide maintained top spot on the AFL ladder with a tense 10-point win over Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom could miss rest of AFL season

Collingwood have confirmed Steele Sidebottom will head home from their Queensland hub for family reasons after Monday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne.

politics

Pressure on states over stimulus, borders

The federal government is calling on states to ease restrictions on regional Australia while the Reserve Bank wants them to dig deep to help the economy.

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.