UK honours fallen COVID-19 key workers

Britain has fallen silent in honour of health and other key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

People paused on Tuesday in a sombre nationwide tribute to the sacrifice made by those on the frontline, in roles ranging from doctors and nurses to carers, cleaners, porters and bus drivers.

Healthcare staff, some tearful, bowed their heads in memory of colleagues, followed in some areas by applause. Elsewhere, traffic stopped as essential workers in all key sectors were remembered.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed key workers who have lost their lives in the pandemic will not be forgotten.

Just back at work after recovering from COVID-19, he joined the countrywide commemoration, which the Unison union, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal of College of Nursing had campaigned for.

Mr Johnson stood in silence alongside Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill and Chancellor Rishi Sunak inside 10 Downing Street.

Afterwards, the PM tweeted: “This morning I took part in a minute’s silence to remember those workers who have tragically died in the coronavirus pandemic. The nation will not forget you.”

More than 100 NHS and social care workers have lost their lives.

Workers in other key sectors such as transport are also among those who have died while carrying out their vital work during the pandemic.

College of Nursing chief Dame Donna Kinnair said: “I am heartened to hear how many people took part in the minute’s silence to honour the memory of staff who have tragically died during the pandemic.

“We thought it was important to pay tribute publicly to those who have lost their lives to the virus, and I am proud that so many took the time to do so this morning.”

She issued an urgent call for protection of workers, saying the death toll must not be allowed to rise.

“An even greater task now remains – to stop more joining the tragic number of those who have died. All key workers, healthcare staff among them, must be afforded the greatest protection.”

HOW THE SILENCE WAS MARKED ACROSS THE UK:

* Flags flying at half-mast at various hospitals

* Westminster Abbey fell silent to “honour the sacrifice of health and care workers who have lost their lives in the service of others”

* Unionists and other supporters stood outside Sheffield town hall, carrying placards – some naming those who had died. In Newcastle’s Old Eldon Square, three Unison representatives laid wreaths at the main war memorial

* Underground and bus networks in London stopped as the workforce honoured colleagues while, elsewhere, some traffic stopped for the silence

* Outside Salford Royal Hospital in Greater Manchester, some people wiped away tears as NHS staff and Unison campaigners gathered which was followed by applause, with some passing traffic beeping horns and drivers giving thumbs-up gestures

* In Northern Ireland, Ulster Hospital emergency department staff formed a guard of honour in the corridor “to show solidarity with our colleagues”

* In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon marked the moment outside St Andrew’s House

* In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford and Health Minister Vaughan Gething marked the silence with other ministers at the Welsh Government headquarters in Cardiff.