UK honours fallen COVID-19 key workers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Boris Johnson has led a minute's silence to honour key UK workers who have died treating COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

UK honours fallen COVID-19 key workers

By Aine Fox

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 22:18:53

Britain has fallen silent in honour of health and other key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

People paused on Tuesday in a sombre nationwide tribute to the sacrifice made by those on the frontline, in roles ranging from doctors and nurses to carers, cleaners, porters and bus drivers.

Healthcare staff, some tearful, bowed their heads in memory of colleagues, followed in some areas by applause. Elsewhere, traffic stopped as essential workers in all key sectors were remembered.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed key workers who have lost their lives in the pandemic will not be forgotten.

Just back at work after recovering from COVID-19, he joined the countrywide commemoration, which the Unison union, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal of College of Nursing had campaigned for.

Mr Johnson stood in silence alongside Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill and Chancellor Rishi Sunak inside 10 Downing Street.

Afterwards, the PM tweeted: “This morning I took part in a minute’s silence to remember those workers who have tragically died in the coronavirus pandemic. The nation will not forget you.”

More than 100 NHS and social care workers have lost their lives.

Workers in other key sectors such as transport are also among those who have died while carrying out their vital work during the pandemic.

College of Nursing chief Dame Donna Kinnair said: “I am heartened to hear how many people took part in the minute’s silence to honour the memory of staff who have tragically died during the pandemic.

“We thought it was important to pay tribute publicly to those who have lost their lives to the virus, and I am proud that so many took the time to do so this morning.”

She issued an urgent call for protection of workers, saying the death toll must not be allowed to rise.

“An even greater task now remains – to stop more joining the tragic number of those who have died. All key workers, healthcare staff among them, must be afforded the greatest protection.”

HOW THE SILENCE WAS MARKED ACROSS THE UK:

* Flags flying at half-mast at various hospitals

* Westminster Abbey fell silent to “honour the sacrifice of health and care workers who have lost their lives in the service of others”

* Unionists and other supporters stood outside Sheffield town hall, carrying placards – some naming those who had died. In Newcastle’s Old Eldon Square, three Unison representatives laid wreaths at the main war memorial

* Underground and bus networks in London stopped as the workforce honoured colleagues while, elsewhere, some traffic stopped for the silence

* Outside Salford Royal Hospital in Greater Manchester, some people wiped away tears as NHS staff and Unison campaigners gathered which was followed by applause, with some passing traffic beeping horns and drivers giving thumbs-up gestures

* In Northern Ireland, Ulster Hospital emergency department staff formed a guard of honour in the corridor “to show solidarity with our colleagues”

* In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon marked the moment outside St Andrew’s House

* In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford and Health Minister Vaughan Gething marked the silence with other ministers at the Welsh Government headquarters in Cardiff.

Latest sport

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

Australian rules football

McGuire slams 20-week AFL hub proposal

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire believes unnecessary panic has been allowed to set-in around the AFL restart, slamming suggestions of a 20-week hub stay.

Australian rules football

Police, AFL investigating three Dockers

Three Fremantle Dockers AFL players are under police investigation after allegedly breaking social distancing rules at a house party over the weekend.

rugby league

NRL players to be briefed before training

NRL players will all be briefed on Monday about the game's new biosecurity laws before the first official day of training on Tuesday May 5.

cricket

Hohns, Flegler to unveil CA contract lists

Usman Khawaja headlines the list of six male Australian players who are likely to lose their national contracts.

news

crime, law and justice

Man charged in abduction, assault of girl

A 37-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and sexual assault of a 12-year-old schoolgirl on Sydney's upper north shore and wil appear in court.

sport

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

world

politics

UK PM and fiancée thrilled by birth of son

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a boy at a London hospital.