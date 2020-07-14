UK Huawei decision to be based on security

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Justice minister Robert Buckland (L) says security will determine Britain's Huawei 5G decision. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

UK Huawei decision to be based on security

By AAP

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 18:06:38

Justice minister Robert Buckland says Britain will place a “huge priority” on national security when considering Chinese telecoms firm Huawei’s role in the country’s 5G network.

“National security comes first … and I know that the NSC (National Security Council) and the whole of government will be placing a huge priority on our national security,” he said on Monday on BBC radio.

An announcement on Huawei’s role would be made “as soon as practicable”, he said. 

Britain’s relationship with China must be honest if it is to survive, Buckland told LBC radio when asked about Hong Kong, Huawei and the future of Chinese investment in British infrastructure.

“I would say that it’s a relationship that if it is to endure, has to be one that is honest, and I think we are providing honesty and frankness when it comes to important issues like Hong Kong,” Buckland said.

“We will continue to be robust and frank with China, where we think that they have overstepped the mark.”

Meanwhile, BT CEO Philip Jansen has urged the British government not to move too fast to ban Huawei from the 5G network, cautioning there might be outages and even security issues if it did.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to decide this week whether to impose tougher restrictions on Huawei, after intense pressure from the United States to ban the Chinese behemoth from Western 5G networks.

Johnson in January defied President Donald Trump and granted Huawei a limited role in the 5G network, but the perception that China did not tell the whole truth over the coronavirus crisis and a row over Hong Kong has changed the mood in London.

“If you are to try not to have Huawei at all, ideally we would want seven years and we could probably do it in five,” Jansen told BBC radio.

In what some have compared to the Cold War antagonism with the Soviet Union, the US is worried 5G dominance is a milestone towards Chinese technological supremacy which could define the geopolitics of the 21st century.

Washington says Huawei is an agent of the Chinese Communist State and cannot be trusted.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

rugby league

NRL send players back into bubbles

NRL clubs based in NSW and the ACT will be sent back into a biosecurity bubble with hopes that travel to and from Queensland will be allowed to continue.

Australian rules football

Giant shifts from hotspot to Mumford house

GWS youngster Nick Shipley has shifted from his family home in western Sydney, declared a COVID-19 hotspot by Queensland, into teammate Shane Mumford's house.

soccer

A-League still aims to play out in NSW

An outbreak of coronavirus in NSW won't derail the FFA's hopes to play out the remainder of the A-League season in the state.

rugby league

Barrett backed to land Bulldogs NRL job

Penrith assistant coach Trent Barrett is widely considered the frontrunner to replace Dean Pay as Canterbury's NRL coach.

news

politics

Queen well briefed by Kerr on Whitlam saga

The release of 1000 pages of documents on Tuesday morning has shed light on one of the most controversial moments in Australian history.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

world

virus diseases

Virus crisis may get worse and worse: WHO

Coronavirus infections have risen above 13 million across the world, as the World Health Organization warns the pandemic could get worse.