UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people must stick with restrictions to slow COVID-19's spread. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

UK is past coronavirus peak, PM says

By Costas Pitas and Estelle Shirbon

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 04:17:15

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain is now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and has promised to set out a lockdown exit strategy next week despite rising deaths and criticism of his government’s response.

Holding his first news conference since recovering from COVID-19, and a day after his fiancee gave birth, Johnson offered hope to locked-down Britons but urged them to stick with restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus.

“I can confirm today that for the first time, we are past the peak of this disease,” Johnson said.

“We’re past the peak and we’re on the downward slope, and we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term.”

Nevertheless, Britain now has the second-highest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe.

A total of 26,771 people have died of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, up by 674 in a 24-hour period, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

The country has 171,253 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up by 6032 since the previous day.

The high death toll has put pressure on the government over its response to the outbreak and is fuelling caution in lifting restrictions on movement in case that leads to a second spike.

But, with rising unemployment and many companies crippled, the government is coming under pressure to outline an exit strategy.

Johnson promised to set out next week a “menu of options” on how the lockdown could be relaxed but said the exact dates of any change would be driven by scientific advice and data.

The government is also facing questions over its likely failure to meet a target Heath Minister Matt Hancock set of carrying out 100,000 daily tests for the virus by the end of April, with testing seen as key to ending the lockdown.

A first review into the lockdown must come before May 7 and scientific advisers have been presenting ministers with a menu of options over how it might be eased.

The opposition Labour Party has accused the government of being slow to react to the crisis, by delaying the imposition of the lockdown and then failing to ramp up the provision of protective equipment to frontline staff and the number of tests.

