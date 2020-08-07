Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A parliamentary committee criticised the UK's lack of transparency on border controls. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

UK made ‘critical errors’ in pandemic

By dpa correspondents

August 7, 2020

2020-08-07 01:42:10

The British government made “critical errors” during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a parliamentary report, released as a major Scottish city reimposed some anti-virus lockdown measures.

In its report regarding the British government’s handling of the crisis, the Commons Home Affairs Committee listed a string of failings and made recommendations.

The government was “slow to recognise the increased risk of the disease spreading from other European countries,” especially from Spain, the committee said.

It highlighted the government’s decision to lift self-isolation guidance for specific countries in March for a period of three months at a time when other countries were introducing stronger border measures.

The committee also criticised the lack of transparency over border decisions, particularly in the sudden reintroduction of self-isolation rules for travellers from Spain on July 25.

“There should be significant changes to the way such decisions are handled and communicated in the future,” the legislators wrote.

Regarding enforcement, the MPs said they were “unconvinced” by the Home Office estimate that 99.9 per cent of people were complying with quarantine rules, demanding more evidence.

The committee recommended investigating the viability of widespread targeted testing at the British border to further contain the virus.

Meanwhile, authorities in Scotland said lockdown restrictions were to be reimposed in Aberdeen due to a coronavirus cluster in the city.

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the devolved government in Scotland, said pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen were to close at 5 pm, and people were advised not to travel to the city.

Sturgeon said there were 54 cases in the “significant outbreak” and that community transmission could not be ruled out.

People in the north-eastern Scottish city were from Wednesday only allowed to move a maximum of 8 kilometres around their place of residence in their free time, and avoid visiting each other’s homes. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Butler's Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

rugby league

Roosters dent Dragons' NRL finals hopes

St George Illawarra's NRL finals aspirations have suffered a blow after their 24-16 loss to the Sydney Roosters in Wollongong.

rugby league

Vaughan's NRL breach labelled as 'selfish'

St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan admits it was selfish and reckless to break the NRL's bubble and dine out, placing him in two weeks' quarantine.

soccer

Reds, Sydney play out exciting A-L draw

Sydney FC have come back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Adelaide United as the Premiers Plate winners snapped their two-game A-League losing streak.

Australian rules football

Collingwood stars hurt in grinding AFL win

Collingwood have outlasted Sydney in a nine-point AFL win at the Gabba but lost Will Hoskin-Elliott, Adam Treloar and Isaac Quaynor to injuries.

news

politics

Beirut blast a terrible accident: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Beirut blast that killed at least 137 people, including one Australian, was a "terrible accident".

sport

Australian rules football

Butler's Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

world

disaster and accident

Lebanese vent fury at leaders to Macron

Protesters in Lebanon are calling for revolution, as public anger over the devastating Beirut explosion is directed to the government.